How to get Avatar Skins in Fortnite

The long-awaited Avatar Skins are finally available in Fortnite. Players can now cosplay as Katara, Zuko, and Toph Beifong. While at least one more skin is speculated to be added, it will likely only be part of the upcoming Avatar event. They will be obtainable via the Avatar Battle Pass. It will go live on April 12, 2024.

On that note, Katara, Zuko, and Toph Beifong have LEGO Styles as well. This makes them usable in LEGO Fortnite. For fans of the game and franchise, it's a win-win situation.

That said, here is how to get Avatar Skins (Katara, Zuko, and Toph Beifong) in Fortnite.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Avatar skins in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

Zuko & Katara Bundle

Zuko & Katara Bundle is currently listed in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

As of today, April 9, 2024, Avatar Skins (Katara, Zuko, and Toph Beifong) along with other cosmetics associated with the Avatar Set, are listed in the Item Shop. The set comprises 10 items and cosmetics.

They are divided into two distinct Bundles - Zuko & Katara Bundle and Toph Beifong Pack:

Katara (Outfit + LEGO Style)

Katara's Waterskin (Back Bling)

Southern Water Tribe Club (Pickaxe)

Zuko (Outfit + LEGO Style)

Zuko's Scabbard (Back Bling)

Zuko's Broadswords (Pickaxe)

Players interested in obtaining all the cosmetics and items part of the Zuko & Katara Bundle can purchase them at a discounted price of 3,200 V-Bucks (the actual price is 4,000 V-Bucks).

Those who want to purchase Katara (Outfit + LEGO Style) or Zuko (Outfit + LEGO Style) individually can do so as well. They can be purchased via their respective packs: Katara Pack and Zuko Pack.

They will cost 2,000 V-Bucks each and contain their respective cosmetics: Katara's Waterskin (Back Bling) and Southern Water Tribe Club (Pickaxe) for Katara. Zuko's Scabbard (Back Bling) and Zuko's Broadswords (Pickaxe) for Zuko.

Toph Beifong Pack

Toph Beifong Pack is currently listed in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Toph Beifong (Outfit + LEGO Style)

Earth Rumble Belt (Back Bling)

War Hammers (Pickaxe)

Air Flurry (Emote)

Players interested in obtaining all the cosmetics and items that are part of the Toph Beifong Pack can purchase them at a discounted price of 2,000 V-Bucks. The Air Flurry (Emote) can be purchased individually for 500 V-Bucks.

Note: Other cosmetics associated with the Avatar Set should be made available on April 12, 2024, via the Avatar Battle Pass.

How long could Avatar Skins stay in the Item Shop?

Given that the Fortnite x Avatar: The Last Airbender collaboration has just begun, the skins should remain in the Item Shop for a while. Considering the scale of this collaboration, they will likely be listed until the end of the collaboration. This will give players enough time to purchase cosmetics associated with the franchise.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!