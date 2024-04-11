Fortnite Avatar The Last Airbender Elements gameplay trailer breakdown

Fortnite has just revealed a brand new gameplay trailer for the Avatar: Elements event, an ambitious crossover event with the critically acclaimed TV show Avatar The Last Airbender. The collaboration is set to bring the powers of the elements to Fortnite, with new characters and cosmetics as well as new Mythic weapons that allow players to harness the power of the elements.

With the Avatar skins in the Fortnite Item Shop and the Waterbending Mythic serving as a prelude to the event, the trailer showcases the other elemental powers players can utilize in-game: Firebending, Airbending, and Earthbending. All these Mythics will serve various purposes, like the Earthbending Mythic providing players with the ability to make their cover, even in Zero Build.

The Fortnite Avatar: Elements trailer packs a punch for the massive collaboration

The trailer opens with a quick montage of characters showcasing their respective elemental powers, much like the previously released teaser. We then transition into the trailer showcasing the new Aang skin using the Appa glider, descending upon the Battle Royale island. The trailer then showcases all the skins included in the collaboration, with Aang, Katara, Toph, and Zuko charging into battle.

In the trailer, we can see how players will be able to use the Elemental Mythic, with a special highlight being Toph using the Earthbending Mythic to take cover from enemy fire as Zuko utilizes some sort of slam attack that will seemingly be a part of the Firebending Mythic.

Another highlight is the Airbending Mythic being used by Aang, which will allow players to use a wind wheel to traverse the map faster.

Aang using all the Elements. (Image via Fortnite/YouTube)

The trailer also features Aang using all the different elements, a hint to his powerful nature in the show before transitioning to what seems to be a different style for the Aang skin.

Speaking of the Aang skin, players will be able to acquire the Aang outfit, alongside other Avatar The Last Airbender-themed cosmetics in the Avatar: Elements Event Pass, which should be available when the collaboration goes live tomorrow (April 12, 2024).

