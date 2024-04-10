Fortnite leaks showcase Avatar The Last Airbender Event Pass Reward List

The latest Fortnite leaks feature a list of cosmetic rewards that players can potentially earn during the Avatar The Last Airbender Event. This includes Gliders, Pickaxes, Banners, and even Emotes. Judging by the sheer scale of things, Epic Games pulled out all the stops to make this collaboration possible.

Avatar The Last Airbender Event will start on April 12 at 9 am ET. An official trailer will be released a day before it goes live. Those eager to watch it can do so on social media channels such as YouTube and X. The trailer will go live at 10 am ET on April 11, 2024. Here are all the details pertaining to the leaked Avatar The Last Airbender Event Pass Reward List.

Fortnite leaks shed light Avatar The Last Airbender Event Pass Reward List (Free and Paid)

According to the Fortnite leaks made by veteran leaker/dataminer HYPEX, players should be able to earn a total of 24 rewards during the Avatar The Last Airbender collaboration. Similar to major crossovers of this kind that have occurred in the past (Example - Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) that have featured a Battle Pass, it will be divided into free and paid cosmetic rewards.

Free Avatar The Last Airbender Event Pass Reward List

According to HYPEX's Fortnite leaks, 12 free rewards will be available for gamers to unlock during the Avatar Last Airbender collaboration. Here is a list of these bonuses:

Elemental Cycle (Spray)

Four Elements Banner

Level-Up Token

The Four Elements (Loading Screen)

Level-Up Token

Dramyin

Level-Up Token

My Cabbages! (Emote)

Laughing Toph

Level-Up Token

Sokka's Space Sword (Pickaxe)

Appa (Glider)

Paid Avatar The Last Airbender Event Pass Reward List

Based on HYPEX's Fortnite leaks, players will have the chance to acquire 12 paid rewards during the Avatar Last Airbender collaboration. Paid cosmetics will likely cost a total of 1,000 V-Bucks. Here are bonuses that are likely to be on offer during the event:

Baffled Aang

Banner

Level-Up Token

Aang's Air Sphere (Emote)

Level-Up Token

Momo's Messenger

Level-Up Token

Avatar Aang (Spray)

Air Nomad Staff (Pickaxe)

Level-Up Token

Avatar State Aang

Aang (Outfit)

Note: The number of points needed to unlock each reward has not yet been revealed. The final list of rewards is subject to change as well at Epic Games' discretion.

