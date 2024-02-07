Fortnite leaks showcase Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Event Pass Reward List

According to recent Fortnite leaks shared by veteran dataminer/leaker iFireMonkey, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Event will feature a Battle Pass. The information came to light during Fortnite downtime for update v28.20. There are a total of 22 rewards that players can obtain during the event. This is similar to the last end-of-season event as well.

Akin to last time, players must complete tasks/challenges/quests to earn points to unlock rewards. Completing them all will take some time, but given that the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Event will last until the end of Chapter 5 Season 1, there is a lot of time in hand. That said, here is everything you need to know about the leaked Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Event Pass Reward List.

Fortnite leaks shed light on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Event Pass Reward List

As mentioned in the Fortnite leaks provided by iFireMonkey, there will be 22 rewards in total, out of which 11 will be freebies. The other half will be part of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Premium Event Pass.

As in previous end-of-season events, players must spend a few V-Bucks to access these premium rewards. That said, here is the complete list of all the rewards and points needed to unlock each tier:

Tier 1 (1,000 Points):

Shredder's Cape Backbling

Ninja Stance: Leo Emote

Tier 2 (2,000 Points):

Maniacal Krang Spray

The Kuro Kabuto Bass Instrument

Tier 3 (3,000 Points):

Level Up Token

Level Up Token

Tier 4 (4,000 Points):

Shredder's Steel Claws Pickaxe

Ninja Stance: Donnie Emote

Tier 5 (5,000 Points):

Battle Prep Emote

TMNT Pizza Backbling + Turtle Shell Banner

Tier 6 (6,000 Points):

Level Up Token

Level Up Token

Tier 7 (7,000 Points):

Shredder's Glare Animated Emoticon

Ninja Stance: Mikey Emote

Tier 8 (8,000 Points):

Super Shredder's Cape Backbling

Outta The Bus Loading Screen

Tier 9 (9,000 Points):

Lair Showdown Loading Screen

OOZE Wrap + Ninja Wink Animated Emoticon

Tier 10 (10,000 Points):

Super Shredder's Steel Claws Pickaxe + Battle Prep: Super Emote

Ninja Stance: Raph Emote

Tier 11 (11,000 Points):

Super Shredder Skin

Turtle Blimp Glider

Note: The order of the rewards and points needed to unlock are based on Fortnite leaks and could be subject to change.

Will the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Event Pass Rewards be available in the Item Shop?

While no Fortnite leaks suggest that these rewards could be added later to the Item Shop, this has been the trend for a while now. However, since they can be obtained for a fraction of the cost during the event, it makes more sense to unlock them now.

Although not all the rewards are completely free, they are still very cheap. For this reason and somewhat owing to the fear of missing out, it is best to get them in-game while the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Event is active.

