Fortnite player gets a Victory Royale by hiding in Cardboard Box, community left amazed

In a display of tactical prowess and creativity, u/RubysRendition, a Fortnite player left the community in awe by securing a Victory Royale using the newly introduced mythic Cardboard Box to conceal themselves from the enemy. The intriguing and humorous moment unfolded in a Reddit clip posted by u/RubysRendition which showcased their experience in a solo Zero Build match in Chapter 5 Season 1.

The Cardboard Box was recently introduced into Fortnite with the v28.10 update for Chapter 5 Season 1, Epic Games' first update to the game after a 40-day hiatus. The new mythic item has been added to the game to celebrate the arrival of the Solid Snake skin in the Chapter 5 Season 1 Battle Pass.

The Cardboard Box functions like the Creepin Cardboard from Chapter 2 Season 2 and allows players like u/RubysRendition to pull off sneaky plays like the one they captured.

Redditor perfectly uses the new Cardboard Box in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1

The clip showcases u/RubysRendition in a 1v1 situation while hiding from the enemy inside the newly introduced mythic Cardboard Box item. With the circle getting smaller and smaller, the enemy was frantically looking for u/RubyRendition, not noticing the random Cardboard Box out in the open.

As the enemy searched the environment tirelessly, they were completely unaware of u/RubysRendition's strategy, allowing them to bide their time inside the Cardboard Box. At one point the enemy stopped in their path and turned to check a cliff where they suspected their opponent to be, giving u/RubysRendition the perfect window of opportunity.

In a scene reminiscent of a classic espionage thriller movie, u/RubysRendition took advantage of the enemy's distraction and popped out of the Cardboard Box, clad in the Solid Snake skin. Seizing the perfect angle that the enemy had provided with their position, u/RubysRendition was able to swiftly take aim and deliver a headshot, securing the Victory Royale.

The Fortnite community reacts to Redditor's brilliant Cardboard Box strategy

The Fortnite community erupted in applause and laughter for the extraordinary play by u/RubysRendition, with players not only commending the player's ingenuity but also poking fun at the enemy's obliviousness to their presence. Players referenced the iconic stealth elements of Metal Gear Solid, drawing parallels to Solid Snake himself and a mission for FOXHOUND, the fictional special forces unit from Metal Gear Solid.

Some players couldn't help but be amused at the enemy's inability to spot the Cardboard Box, despite it being a new addition and not exactly blending seamlessly into the environment. Some of the most notable reactions from the community are listed below:

With the introduction of the Cardboard Box and the EMP Stealth Camo in Chapter 5 Season 1, the community can anticipate a rise in new plays and clips like the one showcased by u/RubysRendition. The clip proves that such stealth-reliant plays add freshness and a touch of spycraft to the Fortnite landscape.

