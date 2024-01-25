Fortnite player uses sniper to clutch a near-impossible Victory Royale, community left in awe

Fortnite's community was recently left in awe when a Redditor posted a clip showcasing how they secured a near-impossible Victory Royale. In the clip, the original poster can be seen in a Zero Build duo match in Chapter 5, Season 1. Their play served as a perfect example of how much good movement and marksmanship skills can help in the pursuit of a Victory Royale.

Chapter 5 Season 1 has been a rollercoaster for players. With all the new items and changes the new season has brought, fans have adapted and adjusted their playstyles.

The Reddit clip showcased not only the player's marksmanship but also how they were able to use other new elements from Chapter 5 to secure the Victory Royale.

Fortnite community reacts to Redditor's clean snipe for a Victory Royale

With the Fortnite Duo match reaching a critical point in a 2v2 situation, one of the enemies managed to eliminate the original poster's teammate. In retaliation, the player rushed the enemy and unleashed a barrage of shots on the enemy with the Frenzy Auto Shotgun, knocking them down and leaving the player in a 1v1 scenario, with both players vying for a Victory Royale.

As the enemy rushed them, the Redditor collected themselves and prepared for the 1v1 battle. While the enemy was able to inflict significant damage on the player, they managed to escape. They repositioned themselves with the Grapple Blade, turning the short-range frenzy into a long-range battle.

After repositioning, the original poster equipped their sniper rifle, and with a quick scope-in, they were able to land an exceptional headshot and secure the Victory Royale.

The Fortnite community reacted to the player's display of skill and marksmanship with applause and appreciation. Many expressed admiration for their movement skills and the great fight they were able to put up when the odds were not in their favor.

Meanwhile, others speculated that the enemy who was eliminated would probably take to social media to claim how sniper rifles are overpowered in Chapter 5 Season 1, echoing the sentiments of other members of the community.

Here are some of the most notable reactions:

The Reddit clip shows how quick thinking and a calm approach in tense situations can help players come out on top with ease.

The player's sniper rifle shot serves as a display of clean and efficient marksmanship. It also proves how Chapter 5 Season 1 is the season of the sniper rifle.

