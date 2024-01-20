Fortnite player eliminates Bounty Target professionally, community lauds their marksmanship skills

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 is the season of sniper rifles, and in a new Reddit clip, a user named u/glaynefish put their marksmanship prowess on display and left the Fortnite community in awe. The clip takes place in a top 6 situation in Chapter 5 Season 1, and u/glaynefish can be seen healthily equipped for endgame with a sniper rifle and the loot from capturing the Rift Island.

Sniper rifles have become the most powerful weapon in Chapter 5 Season 1, with players everywhere learning to use snipers and adjust their playstyle to fit the new season's meta. However, there's nothing like a simple and clean sniper shot, something that u/glaynefish's new clip is a perfect example of.

The Fortnite community reacts to Redditor's incredible sniper shot

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Sitting atop the Rift Island after capturing it successfully, u/glaynefish, adorned in the new Peter Griffin skin from the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 Battle Pass, patiently scanned the map below for enemies and potentially their bounty, an elusive enemy clad in the Midas skin. Being in a strategic position, the player spotted a vehicle passing by and aimed their sniper rifle at the vehicle, trying to carry out a long-range shot from the floating Rift Island.

While the first shot fired by u/glaynefish missed its mark, they lined up another attempt, and with precision and skill, they connected the sniper rifle shot with the enemy's head with uncanny accuracy. The Midas skin-wearing bounty was inside the vehicle, and they fell victim to the sniper headshot, leading u/glaynefish to not only complete their bounty but do it in spectacular fashion.

The Fortnite community was blown away by the display of skill by u/glaynefish in the Reddit clip. Many players expressed their disbelief at the sheer accuracy and audacity of the long-range shot, while others drew dark yet humorous comparisons, equating the situation to the infamous JFK assassination. Some players even compared the shot to something they would see from Agent 47.

Some of the most notable reactions are listed below:

Comment byu/glaynefish from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/glaynefish from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/glaynefish from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/glaynefish from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/glaynefish from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

The jaw-dropping bounty elimination by u/glaynefish not only highlights their marksmanship but also adds to the discussion of sniper rifles becoming increasingly powerful in the current season. While Weapon Mods and Mod Benches undoubtedly add a new dimension to sniper rifles, even a sniper without any mods on it can be a force to be reckoned with.

As the Fortnite landscape continues to provide players with opportunities to create jaw-dropping moments with its dynamic gameplay, moments like u/glaynefish's incredible sniper shot stand out as something the community can collectively appreciate.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!