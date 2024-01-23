Where to find EMP Stealth Camo in Fortnite

Fortnite's new v28.10 update has proven how the game can continue to surprise players and innovate the mechanics with the introduction of the new EMP Stealth Camo, a Mythic item that is inspired by the game's collaboration with the Metal Gear Solid collaboration. This new utility item provides players with the ability to turn completely invisible and opens up new avenues for strategy and stealth in Chapter 5 Season 1.

Introduced as part of the v28.10 update after Epic Games' long hiatus from updates, the EMP Stealth Camo functions similarly to the Predator mythic from Chapter 2 Season 6. It allows the player to turn invisible for a short duration of time as long as the player has the item in hand, ensuring that the invisibility is not overpowered. Once the invisibility runs out, the player also sends out an EMP charge that distorts enemy communications.

This article will guide you through where you can find the new EMP Stealth Camo in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1, and harness the power of invisibility.

How to get the EMP Stealth Camo in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1

The EMP Stealth Camo is a Mythic item available in various locations across the Fortnite Chapter 5 map, with players having multiple methods of acquiring this coveted item. Players can find the EMP in Chests and Floor Loot, giving them many opportunities to strike gold and come across this new Mythic item.

Additionally, for a more straightforward approach to acquiring the EMP, players can find and purchase the Mythic item from the new Solid Snake NPC (Non-Playable Character) located on a small unnamed island north of the Lavish Lair POI (Point of Interest). Players can purchase the EMP Stealth Camo from Solid Snake for 100 gold bars, which is a bargain for the power of invisibility in Fortnite.

The EMP Stealth Camo's ability to provide players with complete invisibility can potentially introduce a surprising and game-changing element to the meta. Using this Mythic item strategically can allow players to execute surprise attacks on enemies, blend in with their surroundings for an elusive escape, and introduce a more creative approach to fights.

The EMP Stealth Camo was not the only item introduced with the Fortnite v28.10 update, as the update also brought with it the Mythic Cardboard Box, an iconic item with ties to Solid Snake.

Additionally, the Battle Pass page for Solid Snake has been unlocked with this update, allowing players to acquire Solid Snake and other Metal Gear Solid-themed items in-game by progressing through the Battle Pass.

