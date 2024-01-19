The Fortnite Chapter 5 map lacks memorable locations, says the community

The Fortnite Chapter 5 map is a shining example of how far things have progressed in-game. While Epic Games has not explicitly stated that the graphics have been enhanced, many seem to believe so. As such, those able to crank their settings up to the maximum get to experience the island in all its shades and shadows.

The community unanimously agrees on how beautiful the island is, but they also state that it has no memorable locations. While the Landmarks and Named Locations present on the island are beautiful to look at, they do not leave an impression on most players. In fact, many of the locations look identical in many ways.

Given that Epic Games likely went for a Mediterranean theme, this makes sense. However, in the grand scheme of things, everything looks similar. There is a lack of diversity on many levels, and the community has started to be vocal about it. Here is more on the topic at hand and what players have to say about the lack of memorable locations on the Fortnite Chapter 5 map.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

The Fortnite Chapter 5 map is great but bland at the same time

The underlying drawback of the Fortnite Chapter 5 map is twofold. It's not just Named Locations that feel boring, but Landmarks as well. On Reddit, a user called FamousQuantity8007 posted about the issue via a post, which has since garnered 4,200 upvotes and counting. As such, the community does agree on this topic.

FamousQuantity8007 writes:

"The entire left side of the map (circled in red) follows the same theme of just little towns, Snooty and Ritzy both being towns by the sea. Classy Courts and Grand Glacier are good but other than that all the locations follow the same theme. Landmarks are arguably worse than the map’s main POIs. I mean you couldn't come up with anything else man?"

Owing to the Mediterranean theme that Epic Games was likely going for, as mentioned by the OP (original poster), most locations look alike. While this is not an issue on the visual level (as it looks beautiful), it does make gameplay mundane. After playing for hours, it would seem that the Named Locations and Landmarks in Fortnite all become one in a giant melting pot and, eventually, look exactly the same.

Here is what some users have to say about the Landmarks and Named Locations found on the Fortnite Chapter 5 map:

Comment byu/FamousQuantity8007 from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/FamousQuantity8007 from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/FamousQuantity8007 from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/FamousQuantity8007 from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/FamousQuantity8007 from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/FamousQuantity8007 from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

As seen from the comments, the community agrees that things could have been a lot better. That does not mean that the Fortnite Chapter 5 map is unplayable; it just means that Epic Games could improve upon many things. Perhaps adding more unique Named Locations like they did in Chapters/Seasons gone by would remedy this situation. This leads to one last question.

Will Epic Games add more unique Landmarks and Named Locations to the Fortnite Chapter 5 map?

Expand Tweet

To answer this question, one would need to have access to the roadmap for Chapter 5. Depending on the storyline, upcoming collaborations, in-game events, and other factors, Landmarks and Named Locations could change next Season.

However, according to Fortnite leaks, since they are likely going for a Greek-themed season, the general theme of Landmarks and Named Locations may not change. Furthermore, since Chapter 5 was likely planned months or perhaps years in advance, changing things on a whim will likely not be possible.

As such, while things are not up to the mark in the eyes of the community, it's the best that can be done for the time being. That said, there should be some change of scenery when the snow melts from the northern part of the island following the update v28.10. This should occur on January 23, 2023. Hopefully, it will shake things up a bit and make parts of the Fortnite Chapter 5 map feel new.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!