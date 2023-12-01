Solid Snake skin coming to Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1, leaks show

As Fortnite gets ready to usher in a new era in Chapter 5 Season 1, new leaks suggesting the introduction of Solid Snake have set the community abuzz with anticipation. The leaks were spotted by prominent leakers such as Ako and HYPEX when some players on Xbox consoles revealed images of the Chapter 5 Season 1 Battle Pass early, showcasing a promising lineup of returning characters and new collaborations.

The arrival of Solid Snake, the iconic protagonist from the Metal Gear Solid game series, marks yet another landmark collaboration for the game, with the character possibly joining the game's Gaming Legends series.

Solid Snake included in the leaked Battle Pass image for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1

Solid Snake has solidified himself as one of the most popular characters in gaming with his iconic eyepatch look and armor. If the leaked Battle Pass screen is to be believed, the character could be making his Fortnite debut in the upcoming season. While nothing is confirmed till Chapter 5 is released, the leaks give players a hint about what they can expect in the upcoming Battle Pass.

Chapter 5 Season 1 is potentially titled Underground, which hints at the new looks for John Jones, who is seemingly back from his time travel adventure from Chapter 4 Season 5. The upcoming season's theme also aligns with the inclusion of Solid Snake in Chapter 5, as his specialty of spycraft and espionage could come in handy for Jones' potential Underground society.

While the possible inclusion of Solid Snake is enough to get players excited for Chapter 5's Battle Pass, the surprises in the leaks don't end there.

The leaked Battle Pass image also featured a Peter Griffin skin, with the beloved lead character of Family Guy supposedly making his Fortnite debut after all this time. The Family Guy collaboration has been talked about in the community for a long time, and it looks like the iconic animated character is supposedly joining other pop culture icons in the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1.

While these speculations are based on leaks, they undeniably add to the anticipation and excitement surrounding the release of Chapter 5. As the new season draws near, the community is getting ready not only to say goodbye to the nostalgic trip of Chapter 4 Season 5, but also to experience the Big Bang live event and how it will reshape the game ahead of Chapter 5 Season 1.

