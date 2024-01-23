Where to find Cardboard Box in Fortnite

Fortnite has received a brand new update after Epic Games' 40-day hiatus, and the Chapter 5 Season 1 update has brought with it Solid Snake's iconic Cardboard Box item as a part of the game's collaboration with Metal Gear Solid. The Cardboard Box is an instantly recognizable element of the Metal Gear Solid series, and it has been used for stealth by Solid Snake over the years.

The new Mythic rarity item functions similarly to the Creepin' Cardboard item that was introduced in Chapter 2 Season 2. While that item was an Uncommon rarity, the Cardboard Box's Mythic status can be attributed to its ties to the Chapter 5 Season 1 secret skin, Solid Snake.

This article will discuss where you can find the Cardboard Box in Fortnite and engage in stealthy maneuvers against your enemies.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

How to get the Cardboard Box in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1

Expand Tweet

As of the latest update, the Cardboard Box Mythic item can be found in different locations on the Fortnite Chapter 5 map, and it can be found in Chests and Floor Loot, allowing players different avenues and multiple opportunities to acquire this new Mythic hideable prop. However, those are not the only ways to get the Cardboard Box item.

The Mythic Cardboard Box's acquisition is not limited to traditional looting methods since the new update has also brought new Reality Augments, including the Hide and Heal Reality Augment. This allows players to not only get the new Cardboard Box item but also lets them heal while being concealed inside the Box.

The addition of the Cardboard Box to Chapter 5 Season 1, can potentially introduce a game-changing element to the current season's meta. While the primary focus of players this Fortnite season has been on the power and effectiveness of the new sniper rifles, the ability to sneak around in the Cardboard Box and blend in with the environment can make for an interesting playstyle and gameplay dynamic.

Expand Tweet

The Cardboard Box Mythic item debuted in the Fortnite v28.10 update, and its introduction to the game coincides with the release of the Solid Snake page in the Chapter 5 Season 1 Battle Pass. Additionally, the update also brings an EMP Stealth Camo to the game, an item that will be interesting to experiment with moving forward.

With the skin bringing with it other Metal Gear Solid-themed rewards and the addition of Solid Snake's iconic Cardboard Box, it is clear that players will be able to celebrate the inclusion of the legendary character in the title with style.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!