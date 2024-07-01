Fortnite Pirates of the Caribbean collaboration leaks showcase upcoming items

The Fortnite Pirates of the Caribbean collaboration is just around the corner, with Epic Games continuing to excite players with hints and clues about what they can expect to see as a part of the upcoming crossover. However, in a bid to build hype around the event, the Brazillian account for the Battle Royale titan made a small blunder that may have revealed other items that are confirmed to be coming to the crossover.

The Fortnite Brazil account shared a teaser image, which was meant to feature just the Flint-Knock Pistol and the Pirate Cannon with black space left for two other items. However, the department mistakenly shared the complete image of the map featuring all the items that the Fortnite Pirates of the Caribbean collaboration will bring, revealing exciting information about the already enticing crossover.

Fortnite Pirates of the Caribbean collaboration confirmed to bring a new Mythic to the game

The completed teaser for the Pirates of the Caribbean collaboration, shared by Fortnite Brazil, featured the Flint-Knock Pistol and the Pirate Cannon, both of which were meant to be officially confirmed with the new teaser. In addition to these, the teaser also featured a mysterious new item that involves a ship inside a bottle filled with green liquid and the Treasure Map (Buried Treasure).

While the Treasure Map is already an established item. the mysterious bottle with a ship inside it is likely to be the new Pirates of the Caribbean Mythic which was previously leaked. The Mythic will potentially be able to summon a massive Pirate Ship that could not only function as a vehicle but also deal damage to both players and objects such as builds.

This implies that the Mythic could be one of the more powerful ones that players have witnessed in recent seasons and it will be interesting to see how it will impact gameplay in Chapter 5 Season 3, a season defined by vehicle and Vehicle Mods. With all of these items finally revealed, the Fortnite Pirates of the Caribbean collaboration is shaping up to be one for the books, and only time will tell what else Epic Games has planned for this long-awaited crossover.

