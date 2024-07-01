Pirate Cannons confirmed to return for Fortnite Pirates of the Caribbean collaboration

Epic Games is gearing up and constantly hinting at the upcoming Fortnite Pirates of the Caribbean collaboration, with the developers taking to their social media channels to drop clues about what players can expect to see. Now, the studio has released a new teaser image that confirms that Pirate Cannons, a beloved element of Fortnite from Chapter 1 Season 8, will be returning as part of the collaboration.

The image expands on the previously released teaser that confirmed the return of the Flint-Knock Pistol. This further pieced the map together with space left for two other items, which are likely to be revealed in the build-up to the Fortnite Pirates of the Caribbean collaboration.

Epic Games confirms Pirate Cannons will return for Fortnite Pirates of the Caribbean collaboration

The appearance of the Pirate Cannons was already hinted at by their presence at the leaked Shipwreck Shallows landmark, a POI that will be released alongside the Fortnite Pirates of the Caribbean collaboration. The return of the weapon will undoubtedly add to the upcoming crossover.

While Chapter 5 Season 3 has been embracing the power of machines, the Pirate Cannon will likely serve as a simpler yet powerful transportation option among the sea of modded-out vehicles. This is because, for those who remember, the Pirate Cannons didn't only serve as a weapon that shot out flaming balls of metal, but also allowed players to hop in and shoot themselves out of it.

They would then serve as a projectile, flying across the sky and landing with force, the impact of which could even deal damage. Unlike the Flint-Knock Pistol, which was secretly changed at the start of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3, the Pirate Cannons have been largely unchanged since their introduction. A such, they are likely to function similarly to how they worked in Chapter 1 Season 8.

As the Fortnite Pirates of the Caribbean collaboration inches closer, the Pirate Cannons are set to capture the sea-faring vibe of this much-anticipated crossover to the fullest.

