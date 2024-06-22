Fortnite leaks showcase Pirates of the Caribbean skins, Ghost Ship, and POI

Recent Fortnite leaks have showcased Pirates of the Caribbean skins and other in-game assets. This collaboration has been in the making for some time and will finally go live soon. The information regarding the skins comes from multiple leakers/data miners, including the big three: HYPEX, ShiinaBR, and iFireMonkey.

With the Fortnite downtime today (June 22, 2024) still ongoing, a lot more content will likely be revealed. According to the information at hand, a POI (Named Location or Landmark) will also be added to the game. As far as it goes, it seems that a massive pirate ship will be featured in-game. That said, here is more on the subject.

Fortnite leaks reveal Captain Jack Sparrow, Davy Jones, Hector Barbossa, and Elizabeth Swann skins

Starting off with the skins, four characters from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise will be added to Fortnite: Captain Jack Sparrow, Hector Barbossa, Davy Jones, and Elizabeth Swann. Many other notable characters, such as Will Turner and Anamaria, could be added later as well.

Here is an in-game image of the characters:

Aside from skins, leakers/data miners have also come across an upcoming POI for the Pirates of the Caribbean collaboration. It would seem that a pirate ship will be added to the island soon. The information comes from Fortnite leaker/data miner Wensoing. It's currently unclear if these will be featured in LEGO Fortnite as well. It will be fun exploring new LEGO Fortnite seeds in hopes of finding a pirate cove.

There will likely be quests/challenges associated with the collaboration as well. Based on leaks, a Pirates of the Caribbean Pass will also be added. That's not all. There's a new item coming as well.

Ship In A Bottle

Based on recent Fortnite leaks, a new item being dubbed Ship In A Bottle will be added to the loot pool. It could feature similarities to a Junk Rift. When activated, a ship could crash into opponents after rising from its ghostly depths. The item could also function similarly to Kunkka's Ghostship ability from Dota 2.

A ship could appear out of thin air and rush towards an opponent, crashing into them, taking a large portion of their HP away. It could potentially even be used against cars. For now, that's all we know about the upcoming Pirates of the Caribbean collaboration.

