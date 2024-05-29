Fortnite leaks suggest more vehicle mods in development

As waves of Fortnite leaks for Chapter 5 Season 3 continue, players have been getting constant hints about upcoming updates. In a recent X post shared by HYPEX, the veteran leaker revealed how Epic Games is working on more vehicle mods and attachments, specifically the Armored Windows and Spiked Tires.

The shift to the vehicle meta in Chapter 5 Season 3 has left players in the community divided in opinion on vehicle mods, These supposed new mods are more than likely to stir the pot even further. They are seemingly in development and will likely further add to the power of cars in Chapter 5 Season 3.

Fortnite leaks hint at Armored Windows vehicle mod coming to the game soon

As mentioned, the two new Vehicle Mods that Epic Games is supposedly working on are the Armored Windows and Spiked Tires. According to the leaks, the Armored Windows mod will add an extra layer of protection to each window of a car, giving each window a 500 HP shield. This will likely make players even more difficult to shoot when they are inside their vehicles.

Additionally, the Spiked Tires Vehicle Mod could serve as an anti-vehicle measure in itself, as the attachment is said to deal damage to vehicles when driving close to them. This could add another layer of tactical and strategic thinking to car combat in Chapter 5 Season 3, and encourage players to close the distance rather than use the Machine Gun Turret mods when engaging in combat.

As for when players can expect to see the new Vehicle Mods added to the game, there is no concrete answer. While the first major update for Chapter 5 Season 3 is set to release around June 11-13, 2024, and potentially add the Fortnite x Metallica collaboration, there have been no signs of Epic Games introducing new mods with the upcoming patch.

