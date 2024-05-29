Fortnite leaks hint at numerous items being unvaulted in Chapter 5 Season 3

According to the latest Fortnite leaks, several items could be unvaulted later in Chapter 5 Season 3. This trend has been observed over the years. Furthermore, they were updated in the loot pool files when v30.00 of the game went live. This means Epic Games has incorporated some changes and modified something about them.

The information was brought to light by Fortnite leakers/data miners HYPEX and Wensoing. They are extremely reliable and have been accurate about such leaks in the past.

Here is more about the items that could be unvaulted later in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3.

Note: This article is based on leaks, speculation, and the author's opinion. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt and await official confirmation.

Fortnite leaks hint at five items that could be unvaulted in Chapter 5 Season 3

Five items are slated to be unvaulted sometime later this season. It is a mixture of both weapons and consumables that players will be able to use during the match. Here is the potential list:

Med-Mist

Dynamite

Impulse Grenades

Crash Pad Jr.

Lock On Pistol

Based on information divulged recently, Med-Mist could spawn as Floor Loot or be found in Large Ammo Boxes. As for Dynamite, Impulse Grenades, Crash Pad Jr., and Lock On Pistol, they will all likely be found as Floor Loot or in Chests. It all depends on what Epic Games has in store for them.

Crash Pad Jr. will be rather useful as it can be used to bounce objects away. Given the car-meta that exists this season, it could serve as an amazing counter to them. Players could place them down in front of cars, causing them to bounce and lose control. It would seem this item will also be available in the upcoming Fall Guys mini-game.

The Lock On Pistol will also be a great addition to the season. However, Epic Games will have to nerf it since it tends to give players an unfair advantage in certain ways. Nevertheless, it will be nice to have it back in-game for a while.

When could these items be unvaulted in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3?

There is no timeline in place for the release of any of the aforementioned items. In fact, both leakers/data miners mention the possibility of this being scrapped. While they have been modified in the files, Epic Games could decide not to unvault them. They could also be kept in reserve for later seasons or later this year.

