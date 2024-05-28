Fortnite leaks hint at the return of much loved healing item

According to recent Fortnite leaks, it would seem that Epic Games is planning to unvault an old healing item - Med-Mist. While it was not quite extraordinary when introduced to the game's loot pool, it did make healing a little easier. Players could heal themselves and their teammates on the go, which was rather useful in certain situations, especially when trying to escape The Storm.

However, in Chapter 5 Season 3, based on the information given by Fortnite leakers/data miners, SamLeakss and fn_greenfox, it could be added to the game soon. Granted there are other healing items in-game that are good, but the Med-Mis has a special place. That said, here is more about the topic at hand.

Fortnite leaks suggest Med-Mist could return in Chapter 5 Season 3

Based on the details available, Med-Mist could make a comeback this season. It is slated to spawn as Floor Loot and in Large Ammo Boxes. While Epic Games has not confirmed any of this, the information was likely brought to light due to files being updated.

Trending

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

In most instances, when Epic Games updates files, it means that they are preparing to introduce, or in this case, reintroduce the item to the loot pool. This has been seen time and again over the years across the span of several seasons.

Expand Tweet

Granted, it does not always come to pass, but it's mostly for cosmetics such as Kratos and Travis Scott. Items are usually introduced in-game soon after the files related to them are updated in some way.

That being said, having the Med-Mist back in-game will be useful. Players will be able to heal each other on the go, and given how fast it heals, it will come in handy during combat situations.

When could Med-Mist be unvaulted in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3?

Med-Mist is great for healing on the go (Image via Epic Games)

With the season just getting underway, the loot pool is saturated as is. Players are still adjusting to the new items and learning how to use them properly. Also, there is a plethora of new Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 vehicle mods that were added.

Given these circumstances, 'if' the Med-Mist is added back this season, it would likely be done mid-season. This would allow players to get a proper grasp of everything that was vaulted and unvaulted in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3. Introducing Med-Mist later will also keep the loot pool fresh.

Read more Fortnite articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!