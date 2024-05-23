Fortnite leaks hint at Fall Guys release date

Fortnite leaks have seemingly confirmed the release date for the Fortnite x Fall Guys collaboration. After what seems like forever trying to guess the time of this release, a date has been provided. The information was shared by leaker/data miner, Krowe_moh. Although the individual is not well-known within the community, veteran leakers/data miners such as HYPEX and ShiinaBR re-shared the information.

Given their track records over the years, it's evident that they trust the information at hand, and as such, it should be taken as more than mere guesswork. According to their predictions, the Fortnite x Fall Guys collaboration should go live on June 17, 2024.

That said, given that Epic Games has regular updates on Tuesdays, the date could change to June 18, 2024, which is a Tuesday. Nevertheless, this 24-hour period of grace is still quite acceptable as the launch date. At the end of the day, the information is simply being relayed from what is available in the game's files and is subject to change.

What do Fortnite leaks say about the Fortnite x Fall Guys collaboration?

Besides the release date, based on past Fortnite leaks, the Fortnite x Fall Guys collaboration will encompass many things. Based on the information shared by leakers/data miners some time ago, "Beans," will be featured as playable characters. Maps similar to those found in Fall Guys will feature in Fortnite. While the bulk of them will be themed around obstacle courses, there could be other varieties as well.

In addition to this, there will be cosmetics items as well. These will likely be obtained via challenges/quests. Some could also be listed in the Item Shop. For the time being, these remain unknown, but they could very well be styles for characters in-game that players could unlock over time.

Will Fall Guys play a major role in Fortnite?

Given that Fall Guys belongs to Epic Games, it could play a role in events yet to come, but nothing can be confirmed at the moment. Since Fall Guys has not been featured in any of the recent Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 teasers, it may not be part of the storyline.

That said, there is talk of there being rewards for players to earn while playing the Fall Guys mode. No other information has been revealed at the moment, but more Fortnite leaks could showcase information during the downtime that will occur tomorrow (May 24. 2024).

