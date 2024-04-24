Fortnite leaks claim Fall Guys collaboration will feature skins and more

According to the latest Fortnite leaks, the Fall Guys collaboration will feature skins and more than was initially thought. This information was brought to light by several leakers/data miners, such as SpushFNBR and Loolo_WRLD. It was further shared by veterans of the community, such as ShiinaBR and HYPEX.

Given that all of these names are reputable and reliable (have been for years), it's safe to say that these Fortnite leaks are not just based on heresay.

As mentioned, rather than a simple crossover with Fall Guys, Epic Games reportedly has something huge in store for the collaboration. It will be on a large scale and feature several in-game mechanics, very likely ported from Fall Guys.

Fortnite leaks hint at major collaboration with Fall Guys

According to the information on hand, the collaboration with Fall Guys will feature a pletthora of things, such as cosmetics, emotes, and skins. However, much like LEGO Fortnite, the additional cosmetics and emotes may not be added to the game for a while since this is still a work in development.

That said, leakers/data miners mentioned that Fall Guy characters will have specific emotes. Perhaps a few will be added at launch, but it still remains unclear what those could be.

It would also seem that Fall Guys loot will drop in Battle Royale. At the moment, it's unclear what sort of item(s) these could be.

There will also be quests/challenges and (seemingly) Landmarks related to Fall Guys in Battle Royale. It's unclear if this will be some kind of cross-progression or just part of the collaboration. As usual, there will also be race/obstacle modes and creative maps.

By the looks of it, Epic Games is planning on making Falls Guys a permanent fixture within Fortnite's ecosystem. In time to come, it could potentially have cross-progression and cross-compailability of cosmetics with Fall Guys itself, much like Rocket League and Fortnite Rocket Racing.

When could the Fall Guys collaboration start?

While these Fortnite leaks shed light on what players can expect, there is no timeline in place. Nevertheless, thanks to the leaked image of the Fortnite 2024 roadmap (which has now been confirmed to be accurate), the collaboration could start towards the end of Chapter 5 Season 2.

That being said, more Fortnite leaks regarding this collaboration should start appearing online in the coming days. Leakers/data miners will have more detailed insight into the Fall Guys crossover and perhaps even share in-game footage of the same.

