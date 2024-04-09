Fortnite Rocket Racing (Season 1) Neon Rush patch notes released

Fortnite Rocket Racing (Season 1) Neon patch notes are now live. The latest update brings Season Zero to an end. Five new tracks have been added to the mix, with players also getting to compete on creator-made tracks. Ranks have been reset as well.

Fortnite Rocket Racing Season 1 also introduces major improvements, adjustments, and bug fixes. Read on below to find out the entire patch notes.

Fortnite Rocket Racing (Season 1) Neon Rush patch notes

The Fortnite Rocket Racing (Season 1) Neon Rush patch notes are as follows:

Five new tracks are here (Image via Epic Games)

FIVE NEW TRACKS

Jackrabbit : Drift and take shortcuts for a slick city finish. (Difficulty: Novice. Track unlocked in ranked racing at Bronze I .)

: Drift and take shortcuts for a slick city finish. (Difficulty: Novice. Track unlocked in ranked racing at .) Tri-City : Air dodge between different roads for a true freeway experience. (Difficulty: Novice. Unlocked in ranked racing at Silver I .)

: Air dodge between different roads for a true freeway experience. (Difficulty: Novice. Unlocked in ranked racing at .) Conduit : This rainforest city features waterfalls…and a giant free fall. (Difficulty: Expert. Unlocked in ranked racing at Platinum I .)

: This rainforest city features waterfalls…and a giant free fall. (Difficulty: Expert. Unlocked in ranked racing at .) Delirium : How well can you handle driving upside down downtown? (Difficulty: Expert. Unlocked in ranked racing at Diamond I .)

: How well can you handle driving upside down downtown? (Difficulty: Expert. Unlocked in ranked racing at .) Slap Happy: Take a break from the neon nightlife by drifting ‘round a humble town. (Difficulty: Advanced. Unlocked in ranked racing at Gold I.)

Creator-made track competition (Image via Epic Games)

COMPETE ON CREATOR-MADE TRACKS

With Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN), creators can design their own Rocket Racing tracks. You can access a specific creator-made track with a Fortnite island code or find them in five new rows in the track selection:

What’s Possible in UEFN : A temporary row highlighting the possibilities of creating tracks with UEFN!

: A temporary row highlighting the possibilities of creating tracks with UEFN! Community Speed Run: Top Tracks : The most popular creator-made Speed Run tracks in the community.

: The most popular creator-made Speed Run tracks in the community. Community Speed Run: New Tracks : Creator-made Speed Run tracks quickly rising in popularity.

: Creator-made Speed Run tracks quickly rising in popularity. Community Racing: Top Tracks : The most popular creator-made Racing tracks in the community.

: The most popular creator-made Racing tracks in the community. Community Racing: New Tracks: Creator-made Racing tracks quickly rising in popularity.

Creator-made Racing tracks are ineligible for ranked play currently, but it’s something the developers are considering for the future.

Rank Reset (Image via Epic Games)

RANK RESET

With this new beginning, everyone’s rank has been reset. Your rank is based on your finishing rank in the last Ranked period, so you may start at Gold, Silver, etc. instead of Bronze if you finished at a high rank in the last Ranked period.

Speed Run Expansion (Image via Epic Games)

SPEED RUN EXPANSION

Get your engines ready because all Epic-made Racing tracks can also be played as Speed Run tracks.

Rush Quest rewards (Image via Epic Games)

FEEL THE RUSH OF QUEST REWARDS

The kickoff of Neon Rush brings Neon Rush Kickoff Quests. Complete Neon Rush Kickoff Quests to unlock the Aetherius Wheels and 13 different paint colors for them. These Quests are available until the end of Neon Rush.

Neon Rush’s Ranked Quests, available until the end of Neon Rush, offer in-game rewards like the Psypher Trail and different paint colors for it.

Fues Starter Quest Pack (Image via Epic Games)

NEON ALL THE TIME WITH THE FUSE STARTER QUEST PACK

With the streets lighting up in neon, the racer Matius is anything but stock and ready to “fuse” rubber with the road. Get a glowing start to your Neon Rush journey with the Fuse Starter Quest Pack in the Shop starting April 11 at 8 PM ET! This Pack includes

Fuse Car Body.

Five Fuse Decals (Flames, Lightning, Stripes, Wings, Formline).

Matius Outfit (Has a Fortnite Style, and a LEGO® Style to use in Fortnite experiences that support LEGO Styles).

Fuse Quest Bundle* - Complete Quests in Rocket Racing to earn the following:

13 standard paint colors for Fuse

Two Fuse Decals (Fluorescent and Whip-Tail)

Silver Rush Style for the Matius Outfit

Gold paint color for Fuse

*The Quests will be auto-completed on or around June 25, 2025.

All the Car components in the Fuse Starter Quest Pack—including those unlockable from Quests—are eligible for cross-game ownership with Rocket League.

Werewolf Pack (Image via Epic Games)

Werewolf Pack

The Werewolf Car Body breaks away from the wolf pack, tracking its prey from Rocket League all the way to Fortnite. If you have Werewolf in Rocket League, you now have it in Fortnite thanks to cross-game ownership.

If you’re not a Werewolf owner, you can follow the scent to the Werewolf Bundle available in the Fortnite Shop now. The Werewolf Bundle includes the following items:

Werewolf Car Body (has 13 paint colors)

Anticlipse Werewolf Decal

Arcadia Werewolf Decal

Big Scratches Werewolf Decal

Shapeshifter Werewolf Decal

Stripes Werewolf Decal

Pro Werewolf Decal

All of the items in the bundle are eligible for cross-game ownership between Fortnite and Rocket League.

Major improvements and bug fixes (Image via Epic Games)

RANKED RACING, MATCHMAKING, AND LEADERBOARDS

Ranked Progression Balancing : Alongside the rank reset, the developers are making adjustments to progress gains in ranked play. Their intention is to reduce some of the grind players felt climbing the ranks in the last Ranked period.

: Alongside the rank reset, the developers are making adjustments to progress gains in ranked play. Their intention is to reduce some of the grind players felt climbing the ranks in the last Ranked period. Ranked Racing Matchmaking : With the start of Neon Rush, the developers have made some adjustments to how matchmaking works in ranked play, with the goal of improving queue times for players at all ranks.

: With the start of Neon Rush, the developers have made some adjustments to how matchmaking works in ranked play, with the goal of improving queue times for players at all ranks. Speed Run Leaderboards: With Neon Rush, the Speed Run leaderboards have been reset.

BUG FIXES

General

Made several improvements to help prevent cars from getting stuck or getting redirected the wrong way when hitting an edge.

Fixed an issue causing cars to get demolished by objects that should be instantly destroyed when hit.

Fixed an issue where the “Wrong Way” indicator would appear during sharp drifts.

The camera will no longer snap into place when you’re driving up a vertical surface that goes upside down (for example, when you’re going through a loop).

Fixed an issue where the starting line boost visual effects were not appearing on other racers’ cars.

Fixed an issue where the visual effects for certain surface types did not appear.

Fixed an issue with drafting visual effects behaving unexpectedly when drafting on walls or upside down.

Fixed an issue where the visual effects of the underthrust (the part of the car activated during flying) could be canceled out by air dodge visual effects.

Fixed an issue where players could control their car while a UI screen was in the foreground, such as the post-match screen.

Fixed an issue causing an error message to appear when returning to the Lobby during post-match matchmaking.

Made fixes to prevent access to unintended parts of tracks.

Fixed an issue that would allow speed pads set up in a horizontal row to sometimes give a car multiple stacks of bonus speed when driving over two at the same time.

This change does not affect speed pads that are placed in front of another, like in Dust Up 2.

Smoothed out some visual elements of the Anaconda track.

Fixed an issue on Nintendo Switch where players couldn't controller map the ZL and SL buttons.

Fixed an issue on Nintendo Switch where cars would briefly appear low poly when loading into a race.

Speed Run

Fixed a game crash that occurred when completing a Speed Run match while an anonymous player was present on the leaderboard.

Fixed an issue where the Top 100 leaderboards would sometimes only show 99 players.

Fixed an issue causing late-joining players from spawning correctly on the starting line in Speed Run.

Fixed an issue causing the "Wrong Way" indicator to remain on-screen after the "End Run" button is pressed.

Fixed various issues for late-joining players with the post-match screen UI.

Fixed an issue causing the Best Run Time icon to disappear when scrolling through run times in the post-match screen.

Car Items in the Fortnite Ecosystem

The City Slam Mammoths Decal has a more consistent appearance between Fortnite and Rocket League.

Fixed an issue with certain parts of Dominus GT not appearing as metallic as intended.

Fixed an issue with the engine block of Dominus GT not changing to the selected Car Body paint color.

