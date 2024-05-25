Fortnite leaks offer insight into upcoming Pirates of the Caribbean collaboration

According to the latest Fortnite leaks, Epic Games has quite a lot planned for the upcoming Pirates of the Caribbean collaboration. Aside from the map being developed for Fortnite Rocket Racing, more content is being planned. While details regarding the same are limited, information about the loot pool is being divulged.

Based on the details provided by veteran leaker/data-miner HYPEX, three weapons/items will be returning in Chapter 5 Season 3. Since they are related to the Pirates of the Caribbean collaboration, all of them will be based on the theme.

Here is more information about these leaks.

Note: This article is based on leaks, speculations, and the author's opinion. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt and await official confirmation.

Fortnite leaks hint at pirate-themed weapons returning in Chapter 5 Season 3

Based on the information at hand, at least two weapons and one item are set to make a comeback in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3:

Treasure Map (Buried Treasure)

Pirate Cannon

Flint-Knock Pistol

All three were last seen in-game a while ago, so it will be refreshing to see them added back to the loot pool later this season. That said, much like the upcoming weapons for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4, these could have new variants as well. Given that Epic Games is always innovating, it would make sense to see new iterations of old items/weapons.

On that note, if the Pirate Cannon does make it back to the game, it will be interesting to see how players plan on using it. Given that it can be moved about, it offers mobility and firepower. With the meta this season being vehicles, it could be used to counter them.

As for the Flint-Knock Pistol, it's great for creating space between a player and their opponent and knocking opponents off high ground. The Treasure Map (Buried Treasure) is also a cool item, only as long as the chest does not spawn under rocks as it has in the past. This makes the item completely useless.

When could the Fortnite x Pirates of the Caribbean collaboration begin?

While Fortnite leaks constantly provide more information about the collaboration, no timeline is in place. It is speculated to begin sometime in July, but this could change as per Epic Games' discretion.

If nothing else, the collaboration can be ruled out for June as Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 will just be a few weeks in at that point. It's far too soon, given that three major collaborations are already part of the Wrecked Battle Pass. That said, more information regarding the Pirates of the Caribbean collaboration could begin to surface by mid-June.

