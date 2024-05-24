Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 Battle Pass makes history with three different major collaborations

In a surprise turn of events, Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 is getting three iconic collaborations for its newest Season. Bethesda's Fallout, the Marvel Universe, and the beloved metal band Metallica each bring a piece of their legendary selves to the battle royale game. This is in the form of unique cosmetics as well as an electrifying event set to appear throughout the Chapter.

While the popular free-to-play multiplayer game is renowned for its exciting crossovers with beloved media franchises, Fortnite Chapter 5 is the first time multiple major IPs have been announced together to be debuting in the game.

Fallout's Power Armor and Marvel's Magneto will join the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 Battle Pass in addition to Metallica

As showcased in the latest Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 trailer, iconic names including Fallout, Marvel, and Metallica will be joining the newest Battle Pass. This is in the form of three amazing outfits:

T-60 Power Armor (Fallout)

Rust (Metallica)

Wastelander Magneto (Marvel)

While the full Chapter 5 Season 3 Battle Pass has a lot more skins on display, these are arguably the highlights. As the BP description suggests, the T-60 Power armor belongs to the Brotherhood of Steel, a major faction in Bethesda Game Studios' Fallout universe. The high-tech suit also made an appearance in the latest live-action show by Amazon.

The Rust Outfit showcases a Metallica logo on the character's T-shirt who dons a rocking wastelander look - true to the Mad Max-esque theme of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 Battle Pass dubbed "Wrecked."

Finally, originating from Marvel's X-Men, the powerful Magneto also gets a wasteland-inspired look as he uses his magnetic powers to demolish foes. It can be unlocked via Battle Pass Quests.

Fallout, Metallica, and Marvel are three completely different and unrelated brands but united under one banner, which sounds too good to be true, and yet it is. Epic Games' massive battle royale has gone from its humble roots of being an original IP to a behemoth of a media crossover universe.

From cosmetics based on Ariana Grande and Avatar The Last Airbender to Dragon Ball and Rick & Morty, Fortnite has always been a carnival of crazy. The latest crossovers have not just once again raised the bar but also made history for what's possible - which has contributed immensely to its overwhelming popularity and will continue to in the future

Moreover, there is still more crossover goodness to check out; As per the Fortnite 2024 roadmap, Metallica is also suggested to arrive in Chapter 5 Season 4 as a featured artist for Fortnite Festival while the Season itself will be Marvel-themed.

