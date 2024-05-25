Fortnite leaks hint at upcoming weapons for Chapter 5 Season 4

Fortnite leaks have taken a leap of faith quite literally. They have gone from discussing upcoming content for Chapter 5 Season 3, which began on May 24, 2024, to Chapter 5 Season 4, which is slated to begin on August 16, 2024. It seems that a few powerful weapons will be added to the loot pool during the upcoming Marvel-themed season.

Based on the information at hand, these weapons are not new per se but are variants of earlier iterations. The information was brought to light by veteran leaker/data miner HYPEX and re-shared by others such as Fortnite theorist FNChiefAko, both with great Fortnite leak track records.

Note: This article is based on leaks, speculations, and the author's opinon. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt and await official confirmation.

Fortnite leaks reveal powerful weapons coming to Chapter 5 Season 4

Based on the details shared by HYPEX, new variants of Wolverine's Claws and Striker Burst Rifle are currently in development for Chapter 5 Season 4. This may sound arbitrary, but it adds up given a few facts.

As per the leaked Fortnite 2024 Roadmap (later confirmed), there will be a major Marvel collaboration next season. So, seeing Wolverine's Claws back in-game does not come as a surprise. The character may also be featured as an NPC.

With Deadpool & Wolverine slated to release toward the end of July 2024, having Wolverine's Claws back in-game to build hype seems apt. There could also be new variants of Deadpool and Wolverine added to the Fortnite Item Shop, but nothing has been revealed officially at the moment. No Fortnite leaks support this fan theory either.

Super Launch Pad

In addition to new iterations of Wolverine's Claws and Striker Burst Rifle, Super Launch Pads are slated to be introduced in Chapter 5 Season 4. Judging by the name, this version of the item will give players a larger boost when used. This would suggest these could be rare and not found all over the map.

Players might be able to rotate long distances using this item. This would affect the meta in several ways and perhaps even force plays to stay mobile or risk being pinged down and flanked.

With Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 just getting started, expect more leaks for the next season to appear over time. If everything works according to plan, Doctor Doom will be featured as the main antagonist in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4. The Fantastic Four could also be present, but those are just rumors for the time being.

