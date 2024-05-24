Ryan Reynolds reveals exciting new cameo for Deadpool & Wolverine 

The upcoming Marvel movie Deadpool & Wolverine is viewed by many to be the next big hope of the entire MCU. The franchise has undergone a bit of a slump in recent years and is looking for the next big saga that will thrust it back into the mainstream. Starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman as the titular characters, the movie is also expected to introduce the world of the X-Men in live action, with past iterations merely focussing on the flamboyant team of superheroes in spurts, with some minor characters, and some cameos for major characters such as Patrick Stewart’s Professor X.

The movie in itself is set to feature a range of new and old faces, with the extent of the cameos that are apparent only set to be revealed when the movie comes out. However, Ryan Reynolds recently revealed yet another cameo which is bound to excite fans, and in the form of none other than Rob McElhenney.

Ryan Reynolds announces Wrexham AFC’s co-owner Rob McElhenney’s cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine

Fans aware of Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds’ long-standing friendship will know that it stems from their relationship as the co-owners of the popular football club Wrexham. The two were acquaintances before but ended up becoming close friends and aides due to a thoroughly entertaining journey that they chronicle via their Disney+ series, Welcome to Wrexham.

However, fans aware of McElhenney will also know that he is also a talented actor, most notably apparent in his long-standing role in the epic comedy series It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. However, he has also acted in a range of other projects such as Fargo, Lost, ER, and The Mindy Project. Known for his penchant for ridiculous roles and hilarious comedic timing, Deadpool & Wolverine can be expected to include a role that gives him room to explore those talents.

The movie is already known to star multiple faces that are new to the MCU, including Matthew Macfadyen, Emma Corrin, and Rob Delaney, and also features Karan Soni. Most of the details about the plot have been kept strictly under wraps, which means that fans can expect a range of pleasant surprises when it finally makes its way to theaters, on July 26, 2024.

Deadpool & Wolverine has been directed by Shawn Levy and is the third overall film in the Deadpool series. Furthermore, it will be the 34th live-action feature released by Marvel. The movie is set to look into Wade Wilson living peacefully after the events of Deadpool 2. However, he will be approached by the Time Variance Authority, with rumors stating that the TVA intends to use him for a mission across the multiverse. While details about the plot have been kept under wraps, some aspects of the upcoming project have been released.

Some of the characters that fans can expect in Deadpool & Wolverine include Toad, Azazel, Lady Deathstrike, The Russian, Dogpool, Alioth, and several faces previously seen in Loki due to the existence of the Time Variance Authority in the movie. Hence, Deadpool & Wolverine, in some ways, is already confirmed to be an epic ride.