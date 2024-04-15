Deadpool & Wolverine is "not Deadpool 3" confirms director Shawn Levy

In an exclusive interview with Screen Rant, Shawn Levy, the director of Deadpool & Wolverine, clarified that Deadpool & Wolverine is not merely the third installment of the Deadpool series. In his statement, he stressed that while it is the third film featuring Deadpool, it should not be labeled as a sequel to the Deadpool series.

Notably, this distinction underscores the unique narrative approach focusing on Deadpool and Wolverine equally.

"It's the third Deadpool movie, but it's not Deadpool 3. It's a different thing that's very much Deadpool and Wolverine," Levy said.

Deadpool & Wolverine director highlights the unique nature of the film

Speaking to Screen Rant, Levy commits to delivering a fresh cinematic experience with this movie. He ensures it doesn’t just rehash elements from the previous films. By calling it a "two-hander character adventure," he highlights the film’s emphasis on the interaction between the two iconic characters rather than simply continuing the existing Deadpool storyline.

Moreover, Levy expresses caution about revealing too much about the film’s connection to the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe. His caution stems from past experiences where even minor details led to rampant speculation and misinformation.

"As far as crafting the Deadpool and Wolverine story, I just felt privileged every day because you're talking about two massive movie stars in their most iconic roles. It also gave me an opportunity."

"It's the third Deadpool movie, but it's not Deadpool 3. It's a different thing that's very much Deadpool and Wolverine. And it's not trying to copycat anything from the first two movies. They were awesome, but this is a two-hander character adventure."

What is Deadpool & Wolverine about?

According to the official synopsis of the movie, released on Marvel's Japanese website, the movie promises an MCU spectacle where Ryan Reynolds returns as Wade Wilson, aka Deadpool. However, this time, he is joined by Hugh Jackman, reprising his iconic role as Wolverine.

Notably, the synopsis teases a transformative journey for Deadpool, hinting that he will alter the course of MCU history with Wolverine's involvement.

The official synopsis of the movie on Marvel's Japanese website reads:

“The irresponsible hero Deadpool will change the history of the MCU with Wolverine!?”

Furthermore, the Deadpool & Wolverine teaser starts in Wade Wilson's apartment, where he celebrates his birthday. It quickly shifts to high-energy action scenes, including a battle with TVA agents in a Hydra forest base from Avengers: Age of Ultron. This suggests elements of time travel or multiverse themes.

The teaser also shows clips from Captain America: The Winter Soldier, hinting at revisits to MCU moments. It remains unclear if these are flashbacks or Deadpool interfering in past events. One scene in a casino may pay homage to a classic Wolverine comic.

Deadpool & Wolverine is slated to release in theaters on July 26, 2024.