Deadpool & Wolverine new footage unveiled at CinemaCon, Feige drops F-bombs

CinemaCon 2024 treated attendees with an exclusive sneak peek from Deadpool & Wolverine that has sent shockwaves through the Marvel fandom and fueled the fans' excitement.

As one of the most anticipated films, Deadpool & Wolverine clip stole the show's spotlight. The film would expand the horizons of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and bring Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds together in their iconic roles. The film is set to hit theaters on July 26, 2024.

The star-studded Cinemacon 2024, held in Las Vegas, brought together a constellation of major celebrities, filmmakers, and executives. The three-day event was graced by notable figures such as Dwyane Johnson, Kevin Feige, George Miller, Chris Hemsworth, and others.

Deadpool & Wolverine release epic 9-minute footage at Cinemacon

Disney, renowned for its family-friendly content for almost a century, is set to release the raunchy R-rated film Deadpool & Wolverine under the banner of Marvel Cinematic Universe. Both the previous Deadpool films exceeded expectations with their imaginative action spectacle and hilarious characters, led by Ryan Reynolds. It is not surprising that the excitement for the third film is electrifying.

Amid all the excitement and speculation, Disney dropped hilarious footage at the 2024 CinemaCon, showcasing an encounter between the clawed mutant and the self-proclaimed Marvel Jesus.

The clip opens with Wade and Logan walking through a tunnel and talking about Secret Wars when a phone starts ringing...An annoyed Wolverine looks at the camera and says,

"Hey, bub! You're in a movie theater, turn off your-f-cking phone!" followed by more obscenities and f-words.

Wade jumps back in the frame, making some risqué remarks about Logan.

This particular clip was specially put together by Levy and Reynolds specifically for CinemaCon to take a dig at those audiences who don't keep their phones silent in the cinemas.

Marvel President Kevin Feige dropped F-Bombs introducing Deadpool & Wolverine

The Marvel mogul has put a lot of faith in this particular film, as the company has pivoted away from its usual policy of releasing 3-4 films per year to just one big entry in 2024. Kevin Feige seemed pumped during his presentation of the movie, he described the film in simple words:

"It's f*cking awesome."

He went on to use the F-word several times and backed it up by saying that he could use those words as it is an R-rated film.

Following Feige's introduction, director Shawn Levy showcased a nine-minute spoiler-free clip from the film. The footage depicted a retired Wade Wilson in a car talking about children and his highly personal sexual preferences. Wade admits:

"Is this the life I always imagined for myself? F-ck no."

The next scene showcased a gathering of all the major characters from the previous movies, including Dopinder, Peter, and Blind AI, in Wade's apartment for his surprise birthday party.

Deadpool to protect the Sacred Timeline in Deadpool & Wolverine?

Still from the trailer (Image via Marvel Entertainment Official Youtube Channel)

The second clip of Deadpool & Wolverine at CinemaCon provided a glimpse of Wade Wilson in the Time Variance Authority. While he is at a party with friends, waiting for strippers, the party is crashed by the Time Variance Authority, who pull Wade through a portal into their office.

Paradox introduces the TVA to Wade, and in pure Deadpool fashion, he replies:

"That's a sh*t ton of exposition for a threequel. Is this because I used Cable's time device?"

"You can save the entire timeline," says Paradox to Wade, boosting his inflated self-importance. This prompts Wade to set a new title for himself, saying:

"I am a messiah. I am Marvel Jesus."

The Marvel Jesus has the full backing of the Marvel fandom for his future endeavor as timeline savior. But fans are equally excited to see Hugh Jackman's iconic character back in action. After bidding farewell to the role in the critically acclaimed Logan, his return as Wolverine is nothing short of a miracle.

The new footage from Deadpool & Wolverine has raised the excitement level above the roof and made it evident that Marvel fans are in for an epic ride in the theater. Directed by Shawn Levy and starring Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds, Morena Baccarin, Emma Corrin, and Owen Wilson, the film arrives in cinemas on July 26, 2024.