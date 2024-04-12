Will Famke Janssen cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine? Explored

While Deadpool & Wolverine is rumored to feature a plethora of X-Men and Marvel superhero cameos, original Jean Grey actress, Famke Janssen, quickly denied her involvement in the movie.

In an interview with Screen Geek, Famke Janssen gave a definitive "no" when asked whether she would be reprising her role as Jean Grey in the upcoming film or not.

"I'm not in [Deadpool & Wolverine]. No," replied Famke Janssen.

Many of the original X-Men cast members like Hugh Jackman's Wolverine and Aaron Stanford's Pyro are set to feature in the film.

During a conversation with Screen Geek, Jean Grey actress Famke Janssen spoke about how everyone kept asking her if she was going to appear in the upcoming movie, and at some point even she started wondering if she was in the project or not.

To put an end to the rumors, Janssen said:

"Everybody keeps asking. So, at some point, I was like, 'Wait, am I in Deadpool, and I just don't know it yet?' But no, I'm not. No, no."

Famke Janssen originally portrayed Jean Grey in the Fox Marvel films where she had a huge role in X-Men, X2, and X-Men: The Last Stand. Moreover, she made cameo appearances in films, namely The Wolverine and X-Men: Days of Future Past. Since then, she hasn't played the character.

Fox X-Men characters are set to appear in Deadpool & Wolverine

Currently, the only confirmed members of the Fox X-Men cast who are going to feature in Deadpool & Wolverine are Hugh Jackman's Wolverine and Aaron Stanford's Pyro. There have been rumors in the past that there will be other cast members from the previous X-Men movies appearing in the forthcoming Marvel Studios film as well.

Actor James Marsden, who portrayed Cyclops in the X-Men films, also reacted to the speculations about him and other mutants returning to the next film. On The Playlist Podcast, Marsden said:

"I keep hearing about that; I can't walk down the street without someone asking me. So, evidently, there's a lot of chatter about that."

Marsden continued:

"We were near the Deadpool stages up there in Pinewood actually (when shooting Sonic 3). Yeah, this is a little bit of a Pandora's box."

Deadpool & Wolverine will be the first Marvel Studios film that will solely feature characters from the Fox X-Men films and bring them over to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It will see Deadpool go on a multiversal journey alongside Wolverine to save the Sacred Timeline.

Directed by Shawn Levy and starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, the film will hit theaters on July 26, 2024.