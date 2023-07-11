Deadpool 3 breaks the internet by putting Hugh Jackman in the original yellow Wolverine suit

The recently released photo from the set of Deadpool 3 reveals Hugh Jackman in the original yellow Wolverine suit, and unsurprisingly, the picture seems to have effectively broken Twitter as fans react to it. This would mark the first time Wolverine's iconic suit is seen in live action. X-Men fans, Marvel fans, and Deadpool fans have all taken to Twitter and other social media to celebrate.

The striking yellow costume stands out in a live-action context, considering that the last few times Wolverine has been in live action, it's been in the black suit, sleeveless white shirt, and jacket combination from the 20th Century Fox X-Men films. While those combinations were iconic for a while, many are now cheering on the decision to bring back the classic yellow from the original comics/various animated series.

The latest picture of Hugh Jackman in Wolverine's classic costume from the set of Deadpool 3 breaks the internet

That REDACTED Guy @REDACTEDSpider Fox refused to let the X-men wear their comic accurate suits for two decades, but as soon as they join the MCU, Hugh is immediately wearing the classic yellow and blue Fox refused to let the X-men wear their comic accurate suits for two decades, but as soon as they join the MCU, Hugh is immediately wearing the classic yellow and blue https://t.co/s49goeMsD8

A brief bit of history and context here for all the excitement: it's a director and rights issue. Interviews by directors across the X-Men movie franchise's history, going way back to the very first X-Men movie by Bryant Singer in 2000, have revealed that the reasons are highly varied, including budget, writing, and rights issues.

However, this didn't stop various video games, cartoons, and other X-Men adaptations from going with comic variant suits for Wolverine and others. For instance, the 90's X-Men Animated Series had Wolverine in yellow and blue, the Midnight Suns video game has him in orange and yellow, while his Marvel vs. Capcom and Marvel Ultimate Alliance counterparts have yellow and blue.

However, to see Hugh Jackman's Wolverine making his comeback as the iconic superhero, that too in his signature yellow suit, has been a reason for celebration. Many fans even applauded FOX's decision to bring the costume back.

●○•grez•○● @SteveGREZ @REDACTEDSpider If the X-Men were wearing their 90s costumes in live action right off the bat, these movies would have been laughed out of production and we wouldn't be at the point yo have this now. FOX made the right call at the time. @REDACTEDSpider If the X-Men were wearing their 90s costumes in live action right off the bat, these movies would have been laughed out of production and we wouldn't be at the point yo have this now. FOX made the right call at the time.

J.J.🕷🕸 @ParadoxThaGod @REDACTEDSpider Fox GREATLY underestimated how well people would respond to seeing Jackman in his characters actual attire. It's like if we waited 20 years for Peter Parker to wear a Spider-Man suit. @REDACTEDSpider Fox GREATLY underestimated how well people would respond to seeing Jackman in his characters actual attire. It's like if we waited 20 years for Peter Parker to wear a Spider-Man suit.

P @absurdnerd_ @REDACTEDSpider The black suits really worked for the tone of the first xmen trilogy. Wish they had him put thr yellow one on in the Wolverine @REDACTEDSpider The black suits really worked for the tone of the first xmen trilogy. Wish they had him put thr yellow one on in the Wolverine

Despite some people considering Wolverine's black/brown jacket and black suit combo iconic for a 2000s-era version of the character, many fans are pleased Deadpool 3 is going all in on the comic book silliness. It's a neat change from the almost entirely black-colored outfits most of the X-Men wore in the live-action films.

As one can tell, this has already gotten more of the older comic crowd hyped up for Deadpool 3. While there are some grumbles about finding it tacky, many are happy that there's been this major cultural shift in terms of comic book fandom and acceptance of the stylistic side of comic book adaptations.

This is due to a cultural shift since the 2000s, as back then, the only real comic book heroes that were 100% accepted in the suits were Spider-Man (Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield) and Batman during the Nolan Dark Knight trilogy of films. As a result, MCU stated to bring more flair and style to the live-action side of Marvel.

This not the freedom Toussaint fought for @haremking_1995 @REDACTEDSpider Normal people could barely accept comic book movies at the time, that’s why they were edgy films that scoffed at source material things. Now everyone’s more accepting and it’s time for fun suits to be the thing. @REDACTEDSpider Normal people could barely accept comic book movies at the time, that’s why they were edgy films that scoffed at source material things. Now everyone’s more accepting and it’s time for fun suits to be the thing.

Artbynathanmason @Artbynmas1 @REDACTEDSpider Gonna bet eventually people will say they prefer this over the new one we have now just to stand out. @REDACTEDSpider Gonna bet eventually people will say they prefer this over the new one we have now just to stand out. https://t.co/jfASKrfkNu

Deadpool 3 may be currently in production, but it seems as if fans are already hoping to find for more context related to it. Moreover, the fact that the characters of Deadpool and Wolverine look good already in costume is helping that hype continue. However, there are others who have shown reactions.

However, as with everything, there are some more humorous and mixed reactions among everyone else's hype for Deadpool 3. Considering this might be a multiverse movie, and Hugh Jackman's comments that Logan is still canon, some people are cautiously optimistic or more mixed about it.

They think it's a little tackier than others. Some just want the arm covers removed, others are more direct and humorous about it. It all adds up to the idea that people are excited to see Wolverine in a Deadpool movie, even if it is Deadpool 3 that nobody knows anything about.

gaberial @AngelCha0509 costume is also just a new costume that took inspiration from the original. @REDACTEDSpider Fox did let the X-men wear their suits what are you talking about. Even though they weren’t 100% comic accurate it was pretty much the same thing. Thiscostume is also just a new costume that took inspiration from the original. @REDACTEDSpider Fox did let the X-men wear their suits what are you talking about. Even though they weren’t 100% comic accurate it was pretty much the same thing. This ☝️costume is also just a new costume that took inspiration from the original. https://t.co/syZjn7gJHb

Aklis @AklisGG @REDACTEDSpider I definitely see him cutting the sleeves off with his claws at some point @REDACTEDSpider I definitely see him cutting the sleeves off with his claws at some point

Darth Butt 🏳️‍🌈 @DarthButt @REDACTEDSpider I somewhere between "Logan was a perfect send off and we don't need to bring Jackman back" and "I WAS OWED JACKMAN IN THE YELLOW SUIT FOR 20 YEARS LET ME HAVE THIS" @REDACTEDSpider I somewhere between "Logan was a perfect send off and we don't need to bring Jackman back" and "I WAS OWED JACKMAN IN THE YELLOW SUIT FOR 20 YEARS LET ME HAVE THIS"

OhmyitsBurai @Mr_Henshin still a day one watch tho @REDACTEDSpider Give them an A for effort but I think they should’ve tweaked it a bit more. Andy park should’ve did concept artstill a day one watch tho @REDACTEDSpider Give them an A for effort but I think they should’ve tweaked it a bit more. Andy park should’ve did concept art 😩 still a day one watch tho

Regardless of the various opinions, even the more mixed ones, it's clear that showing Hugh Jackman wearing the classic suit has garnered a lot of attention for Deadpool 3. Fans will have to wait and see as further details emerge about the latest Marvel film starring the Merc with a Mouth.

Deadpool 3 is currently in production. Marvel fans should stay tuned for further news regarding the film as it emerges, including the plot and the role Wolverine will have. Since it's a Deadpool film, fans may expect many jokes at his expense.

Poll : 0 votes