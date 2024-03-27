X-Men '97: Who are the Omega Level mutants? Ranked based on powers 

X-Men '97 continues to enthrall fans as it delves into Omega-level mutants. It is a term used to describe individuals who are unmatched within the X-Men universe. Having premiered on March 20th, 2024, this series is produced by Marvel Studios and directored by Henry Gilroy and Greg Weisman.

To start with, it was in the comic books that the X-Men emerged as a group of mutants led by Professor Charles Xavier, fighting for non-violent coexistence between the mutants and humans. In X-Men '97, these heroes show the audience their new sides and a change in their dynamics that comic fans are familiar with.

Among the Marvel universe's most extraordinary mutants, the Omega-level ones are unique due to the range of their abilities. From breaking the laws of physics to manipulating matter in unbelievable ways, Omega-level mutants possess superpowers that go beyond standard limits.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

X-Men '97: Omega Level mutants ranked by powers

1) Storm

Storm, an Omega-level mutant in X-Men '97, is a weather-totaling mutant whose power can't be rivaled by anyone else. The power she has over the elements gives her an advantage as she can summon thunder, produce a storm, and change the weather any time she wants.

Storm is adept at more than just controlling the elements. She can also fly and detect alterations in the surroundings, making her a vital member of the core X-Men squad.

2) Magneto

Another notable character from Johnny Storm's team is Magneto. He can bend metal and create electric fields, or even move the planet's magnetic force fields. Magneto's strength lies in the strategic use of his manipulation powers, which make him a worthy opponent in the mutant world.

3) Jean Grey

Jean Grey, an Omega-level mutant with immense telekinetic and telepathic abilities, plays a vital role in X-Men '97. Her powers surpass conventional limits, enabling her to move objects with her mind, read thoughts, and even manipulate reality.

Jean Grey's connection to the Phoenix Force further amplifies her powers, making her a force to be reckoned with in the X-Men universe.

4) Iceman

Iceman, an Omega-level mutant in X-Men '97, possesses the ability to control ice and cold temperatures. His powers allow him to freeze objects, create ice constructs, and even transform his body into ice form.

Iceman's versatility in combat and his ability to adapt to various situations make him a valuable member of the X-Men team, showcasing the extent of his Omega-level abilities.

5) Legion

Legion, an Omega-level mutant with vast reality-warping powers, brings a unique dynamic to X-Men '97. His strength include altering reality, time, and creating alternate dimensions.

Legion's complex powers stem from his multiple personalities. This makes him both a powerful ally and a potential threat, adding depth to the X-Men storyline.

6) Elixir

Elixir, an Omega-level mutant known for his healing and biological manipulation abilities, plays a significant role in X-Men '97. His powers allow him to heal injuries, cure diseases, and even control the biological functions of living organisms.

Elixir's unique skills make him an asset during combat situations and medical emergencies, exhibiting the diverse range of powers among Omega-level mutants.

7) Franklin Richards

Franklin Richards, an Omega-level mutant with reality-warping powers, is a key character in X-Men '97. His superpowers enable him to manipulate matter, energy, and even alter the fabric of reality itself.

Franklin's powers transcend ordinary limits, making him one of the most indomitable mutants in the Marvel universe and a crucial figure in the X-Men series.

Watch the ongoing animated series X-Men '97 only on Disney+. This show is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that serves as an extension to the story, although in a different way.