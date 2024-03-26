X-Men '97 episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Marvel Studios waved a rush of nostalgia over fans last week when X-Men '97 finally premiered on Disney+ after a long wait. The series continues the story that was left off in X-Men: The Animated Series.

The narrative focuses on the X-Men operating in the aftermath of Charles Xavier's "death" and how Magneto has returned in their lives in a very interesting way. The first two episodes saw Magneto take over the X-Men when it was revealed that the mutant was handed over everything that Charles Xavier built as it was stated in his will.

Alongside that, viewers also witnessed the introduction of baby Nathan Summers, a huge tragedy for Storm, and a Jean Grey twist that no one saw coming. All this drama in X-Men '97 has made the wait for the upcoming episodes even harder.

X-Men '97 episode 3 release date and time

The third episode of X-Men '97 will premiere on Wednesday, March 27 at 12 am PT. It is the standard time when the remaining episodes of the animated series will also be released. However, the timings may vary based on the different time zones.

Where to watch X-Men '97?

Since X-Men '97 is a show produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Disney, the series is exclusively available to stream on Disney+ worldwide. The third episode is titled Fire Made Flesh.

What can fans expect from X-Men '97 episode 3?

The series premiere for X-Men '97 set up many plotlines that are sure to be expanded further upon in the upcoming episodes. Considering that it is Magneto who is leading the X-Men now and trying to follow Charles Xavier's footsteps, there is a lot more to be explored in the narrative.

Episode 2 saw Storm being shot with a gun by anti-mutant terrorists that made her powers completely go away. Magneto decided to showcase an example of his strength and told humans that he is trying to be a better man. But he warned them that they shouldn't disappoint him in the future.

As Storm is no longer a mutant, it will be interesting to see what exactly she will be up to in the future. The biggest plotline that fans are, however, wanting to see is the twist regarding Jean Grey.

In episode 2, Jean Grey gave birth to her and Scott Summers' child, Nathan Summers. However, as the episode concluded, fans saw her clone arrive at the X-Mansion which left the X-Men confused. Considering that the plot involving Madelyn Pryor (Jean Grey's clone) and Nathan Summers' real mother is actually set up at this point in the comics, there is a good chance that viewers might get to see some drama unfold regarding the same in episode 3.

Viewers can currently stream the previous episodes of X-Men '97 on Disney+.