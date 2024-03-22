What is Nathan Summers origin story, and how is it different in X-Men '97? Details Explored

Marvel Studios treated fans this week as X-Men '97 finally premiered on Disney+ with the first two episodes. Continuing the story that was left off in X-Men: The Animated Series, the show focuses on Cyclops leading the X-Men in the aftermath of Charles Xavier's death, with Magneto returning and revealing that Professor X left everything he had to him.

Apart from Magneto's return, the episode also saw the introduction of another huge mutant. In the second episode, Jean Grey gives birth to Nathan Summers, her and Cyclops/Scott Summers's child. Fans might have recognized the name of the character as he is the time-traveling mutant, Cable, from the comics. However, the show might have just tweaked Cable's origins.

Cable is the son of Scott Summers and Madelyn Pryor in the comics

Nathan Summers is one of the most important mutants in the Marvel universe. In comic books, the character was created by Chris Claremont, Rick Leonardi, Louise Simonson, and Rob Liefeld. Nathan first appeared as a baby in Uncanny X-Men #201 in October 1985 and later as the mutant Cable in New Mutants #86 in December 1989.

Nathan Summers was born to Scott Summers and Madelyn Pryor in the comics. When Jean Grey passed away during the Dark Phoenix saga, Madelyn Pryor - Jean's clone created by Mr. Sinister - took her place. Madelyn replaced Jean in Scott's life as X-Man was missing his late love.

The couple was then gifted with a baby boy named Nathan, whose existence was ultimately set up by Mr. Sinister as the latter wished to create the perfect living weapon. However, this would send Madelyn into a spiral as she would learn about her place in the universe. Unfortunately, as a young child, Nathan was infected with a techno-organic virus and needed to be sent to the future as that was the only way he could survive.

Years later, the mutant returned to the past and was known as Cable. He later on went on to become very closely affiliated with Deadpool, and also helped the X-Men on many occasions. However, it looks like X-Men '97 is changing the origins of the mutant.

How does X-Men '97 change Nathan Summers' origin?

In X-Men '97 episode 2, Nathan Summers is born to Jean Grey and Scott Summers - which already marks a departure from the comics given that Jean Grey is actually his stepmother. The episode's climax sees the X-Men shocked as a clone of Jean Grey comes knocking on the X-Mansion who is, none other than, Madelyn Pryor.

However, the situation could also be that the woman that Scott had a baby with is actually Madelyn Pryor, while he has been deceived into believing that the woman he has been spending time with is Jean. Nonetheless, a big swing has already been taken in regards to Cable's origins, as both Madelyn and Jean exist at the same time.

While Mr. Sinister was originally a part of X-Men: The Animated Series, he hasn't been hinted to appear in X-Men '97 yet and this leaves the audience with many questions as to how the show will progress, especially with Nathan.

Considering that Cable did appear in X-Men: The Animated Series and is also slated to feature in X-Men '97, fans are curious to see 'when' that sequence will take place.

Watch the first two episodes of X-Men '97 currently streaming on Disney+.