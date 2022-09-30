Will Mr. Sinister be the villain for Deadpool 3? Exploring potential villains for Ryan Reynolds' Marvel film

Having teased him countless times in Fox's X-Men films, Mr. Sinister never really made a debut as Disney bought the studio and the rights went back to Marvel. With Deadpool 3 now in development, it looks like the story for the villain could pay off in live action as the Merc With a Mouth is set to return to the big screens.

Mr. Sinister is a huge X-Men villain, and he can be done amazingly well alongside Deadpool. Considering that Hugh Jackman is also returning as Wolverine, a great matchup can be had in the new Deadpool film.

With that being said, let's take a look at who Sinister is and if adapted, what we can expect from him.

Exploring the origins of Mr. Sinister

Furlow7 @Furlow71 I wonder who is gonna be the main villain in #Deadpool3 ?? Mr. Sinister? I wonder who is gonna be the main villain in #Deadpool3?? Mr. Sinister? https://t.co/zsznmHsWcY

Mr. Sinister was first introduced in Uncanny X-Men #221 in September 1987 and was created by Chris Claremont and Marc Silvestri. Born Nathaniel Essex in 19th Century Victorian Era England, Essex became obsessed with predicting the course of things and started pursuing a career as a scientist.

Essex married Rebecca Milbury, who gave birth to their son Adam. But after his son died due to birth defects, he became obsessed with human genome mutations and drove deeper into his work. Obsessed with Darwin's theory of evolution, Essex believed that humanity had the potential to evolve really fast and even predicted the rise of mutants as an evolutionary step.

Jonathan Loves X-Men @jonathan_eff Also, can we get Makkari to carry Mr. Sinister like...everywhere?



This is way too cute to only happen once. Also, can we get Makkari to carry Mr. Sinister like...everywhere? This is way too cute to only happen once. https://t.co/af2Y8v0r6p

When one of his more inhumane experiments was revealed, Essex was kicked off from the Royal Society, however, his work wouldn't stop there. Claiming that becoming a monster was the only way for humanity to move forward, he hired a group known as the Marauders and started picking up challenged and homeless folks from the dreary streets of London.

Putting them through all kinds of questionable experiments, the Essex Corporation was found. When the Marauders awakened the ancient mutant En Sabah Nur as well, he asked them to take him to Nathaniel, who was busy at the time digging his dead son's grave.

Nur revealed himself as Apocalypse, and when the time-travelling X-Men interfered and fought the ancient mutant, Essex became fascinated by the mutants. However, his wife didn't see his ambitions and thwarted his plans by freeing the people that Essex had locked up. She prematurely gave birth to their second baby, who died in child birth. Exhausted from the birth and furious, she called him sinister and died.

Essex then became one of Apocalypse's prelates, and was transformed into an ageless being. He then adopted the name Mr. Sinister. A superhuman, Mr. Sinister has all the powers of some great mutants as he is telepathic and can use telekinesis as well. Being able to tap into his astral self too, he possesses great strength.

BLERD-JUU-HEARD👾-On YOUTUBE @YerrPb #MarvelStudios #Wolverine Remember When Bryan Cranston said he was interested in Playing Mr Sinister back in the Fox days ? Would he be a good fit for sinister in the MCU ? #xmen Remember When Bryan Cranston said he was interested in Playing Mr Sinister back in the Fox days ? Would he be a good fit for sinister in the MCU ? #xmen #MarvelStudios #Wolverine https://t.co/1E07lWmbyb

While the Fox X-Men universe is pretty much buried now, Mr. Sinister could be a great antagonist for a Deadpool film. Here is hoping that everything does come to fruition and we get to see this great villain come alive on screen.

