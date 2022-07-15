Actor Jon Hamm finally joins X-Men Universe after almost playing Mister Sinister in Fox's franchise

The Hellfire Gala is a major crossover event that focuses on the mutants and X-Men of the Marvel Universe. This year, writer Gerry Duggan managed to keep such an extravagant soiree contained to an oversized one-shot issue.

The Hellfire Gala of 2022 focused heavily on the breaking news that mutants can bring themselves back to life when they perish.

What would a crossover event be without numerous guest appearances from other Marvel characters (and more)? The gala hosts attendees across the Marvel Universe like Tony Stark, Steve Rogers, the new Sorcerer Supreme, and Doctor Doom. However, one celebrity guest stands out and makes for quite an Easter egg: Jon Hamm.

Jon Hamm officially joins the X-Men Universe in a surprising way

While all these magical and cosmic beings vie for Emma Frost's attention, she makes a point of catching up with the Mad Men star above everyone else. She even seems to have an intimate relationship, calling him "Jonathan." This is an elaborate Easter egg.

Jon Hamm won himself an Emmy and Golden Globe for his portrayal of Don Draper in Mad Men. January Jones starred alongside Hamm in the AMC series as his wife. If you remember, Jones played Emma Frost in the 2011 X-Men: First Class film, making this a roundabout reunion for the two.

When Jon Hamm admitted that he was a fan of comic books, fan-casting spread across the internet like wildfire. Some preferred him as a seasoned Bruce Wayne over Ben Affleck in Zack Snyder's Batman v Superman or as the Flashpoint Batman, who is Thomas Wayne under the cowl. He was eventually tapped to play Mister Sinister in Fox's 2020 New Mutants movie.

Unfortunately, that never got any further than discussions with the studio and Hamm couldn't bring the famous mutant geneticist to life. His being at the gala is a fun introduction into the Marvel Universe (possibly intentional) because Mister Sinister plays a significant role in the current X-Men comics. He was recently revealed to be the Orchis operative, Dr. Stasis.

Dr. Stasis is revealed as Mister Sinister (Image via Marvel Comics)

This is where it gets a little confusing. Mister Sinister also holds a seat on the Quiet Council, the ruling body of the mutant nation Krakoa, and made a grand entrance during the Hellfire Gala, just a couple of pages after Hamm is seen dancing with Jean Grey.

However, that specific Mister Sinister has a red diamond on his forehead while the Dr. Stasis version has a black club. It's unknown which is the original and which is a clone, but they both claim to be the original.

It's difficult to tell if Sinister's position on the Quiet Council is as generous as he's made the X-Men believe. Cyclops, Jean Grey, and now Emma Frost are unsure. Jean obfuscates Cyclops' appearance, making him look like Jon Hamm, to get Emma's attention to divulge the information about the connection between Dr. Stasis and Mister Sinister.

While Jon Hamm never appeared in an X-Men movie and has yet to land a role in the MCU, it is still possible for him to play a significant live-action role. Perhaps the hope of him playing Mister Sinister isn't as dead as fans believe.

The Ms. Marvel finale on Disney+ strongly suggested mutant existence in the MCU along with the X-Men '97 animated series' theme playing in the background.

The Mad Men star has had a successful career, nonetheless. His resume includes hit films such as Baby Driver, The Town, Tag, and more recently, Top Gun: Maverick alongside Tom Cruise.

X-Men: Hellfire Gala 2022 #1, written by Gerry Duggan and illustrated by Kris Anka, Russell Dauterman, Matteo Lolli, and CF Villa, is in your local comic book store now. Pick it up to see this unsuspecting cameo and the new X-Men roster.

