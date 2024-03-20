X-Men ‘97: Marvel CEO Kevin Feige wanted major conditions met before confirmation

Marvel Studios' highly anticipated animated series, X-Men ‘97, has been making waves in the Marvel fandom ever since its announcement. However, before the revival of the beloved '90s show could become a reality, Marvel CEO Kevin Feige had specific conditions that needed to be met.

In the realm of animated series, few hold as much nostalgic reverence as X-Men: The Animated Series, which first aired in the 1990s. According to Brad Winderbaum, Executive Producer and Marvel Studios Head of TV, Streaming, and Animation, Feige had just two conditions before giving the green light for X-Men ‘97.

Kevin Feige's conditions for greenlighting X-Men ‘97

Winderbaum revealed that when the idea for X-Men ‘97 was pitched, Kevin Feige's conditions were straightforward: securing the original cast and retaining the iconic theme song.

He told The Hollywood Reporter:

“Following the success of What If…?, when we were able to make more animated shows, [X-Men ’97] was my first idea out of the box. And Kevin was like, ‘Alright, if we can get the cast and we can get the song, let’s do it.’ And fortunately, we were able to do that.”

Discussions about the revival of X-Men '97 began in June 2019, and the project was officially announced in November 2021. By that time, Beau DeMayo and Jake Castorena had already been brought on board. Additionally, Chase Conley and Emi Yonemura were enlisted as directors for some episodes of the series.

Notably, X-Men '97 marks Marvel Studios' first venture into X-Men projects since reclaiming the film and television rights to the characters. Animation for the series was handled by Studio Mir, delivering a modernized rendition of the original series' distinctive style.

What will X-Men '97 be about?

X-Men ‘97 continues the story of the original animated series, picking up after the events of Graduation Day, the last episode of X-Men: The Animated Series. The series explores how the team of mutants copes with the absence of their father figure and leader, Professor Charles Xavier (Professor X).

As they navigate personal conflicts and face off against formidable villains, both old and new, the mutants must also grapple with humanity's prejudice against them.

With the addition of new mutants like Sunspot and a commitment to capturing the emotional essence of characters like Scott Summers (Cyclops) and Nightcrawler, X-Men ‘97 promises to deliver an emotionally resonant journey for fans both old and new.

Is X-Men ‘97 connected with other Marvel animated shows?

During its original run, X-Men: The Animated Series was part of a shared universe with other Marvel animated TV shows like the 1994 Iron Man and Spider-Man: The Animated Series.

Winderbaum hinted at potential crossovers in X-Men ‘97, suggesting that fans can expect some exciting surprises reminiscent of the original show's cameos and connections.

While specific details remain under wraps, he told Screen Rant:

"I will say that if you remember the awesome cameos from the original show, you're going to be happy in X-Men '97, without going into spoiler territory."

X-Men '97: Cast and release date

The ensemble voice cast of the series includes several returning actors from the original series, reprising their roles or voicing new characters. Notable returning voices include Cal Dodd, Lenore Zann, and George Buza, among others.

The revival is set to premiere its first two episodes on March 20, 2024, with subsequent episodes releasing weekly until May 15 on Disney+. Additionally, a second season is already in development, with plans for a third season underway.