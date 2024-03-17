Why Iron Man had to die in Avengers: Endgame? Explained

It has been over four years since Avengers: Endgame was released, and fans have still not been able to cope with the death of Iron Man. The titular character died at the end of Avengers: Endgame in an attempt to save humanity from destruction. He had one chance to change the fate of the human race and that came at the cost of his sacrifice, which he decided to take.

Following his death, fans of the franchise were under the impression that Marvel would stop making any more Avengers movies. However, that was later found to be untrue when Marvel announced the making of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Details regarding the movie have not been revealed yet, however, some fans think that some of the original cast from the Avengers movies might make a return.

Why did Doctor Strange save Iron Man in Avengers: Infinity War?

Doctor Strange had to save Iron Man in Avengers: Infinity War. This is because, while the Avengers were trying to defeat Thanos, Dr. Strange had traveled across time and space and discovered that across all the realms there was only one chance and one way of killing Thanos.

And, for the plan to fall into place, Stark had to be alive in Avengers: Infinity War. Therefore, when Tony Stark was struggling to keep up with Thanos's attacks, Dr. Strange decided to make a sacrifice. He gave up his time stone in return for Stark's life.

His life was saved, but with the time stone, Thanos was able to collect all of the infinity stones required to fit into the infinity gauntlet. With the help of it, Thanos was able to wipe out half of humanity with the snap of a finger. Among those eradicated from existence following the snap were common people as well as superheroes. Dr. Strange, who was the one to save Tony, was also wiped out of existence.

Why was Thanos scared of Iron Man?

Thanos was scared of Iron Man because he knew that he was one of the few people in the world who would be able to match up his power and energy. Tony Stark was a technological genius and with his modern technologies and equipment, he could easily take down Thanos.

He had gotten an idea of the same when Stark accompanied Peter Quill, Spider-Man, Mantis, Nebula, and Doctor Strange to his den, where he was hiding. Had it not been for Peter Quill's abrupt mess up, Stark could have taken the infinity gauntlet off his hands.

Will anyone in the MCU be replacing Iron Man?

Unfortunately, Iron Man's character will not be returning to the screens. Avengers: Endgame was the last time audiences were able to catch a glimpse of the powered superhero.

With that being said, in the past couple of years there have been talks regarding characters who could replace Stark's character following his exit from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One of the prominent names among them is Ironheart, who will be entering the Marvel universe on September 3, 2025.

Everything to know about Roberty Downey Jr.'s legacy in the MCU as Iron Man

Robert Downey Jr.'s legacy as MCU's Iron Man is one written for the history books. He was the first character to appear in the MCU movies back in 2008. His character was also the first one to be indoctrinated into the Avengers.

Rober Downey Jr. breathed life into the character like no other actor could. The project came to him at his lowest point in life. It turned his life upside down and within a short span, he became a household name. From the very first movie until the last, Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark was able to uphold his revolutionary superhero status.

The next MCU project scheduled to release is Deadpool & Wolverine on July 26, 2024.