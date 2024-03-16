How many Iron Man suits did Tony Stark make in the MCU? Details explored 

Tony Stark/Iron Man is one of the most loved characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Although it was the end of the road for Iron Man in Avengers: Endgame, the reboot of the MCU is largely credited to the 2008 eponymous film, featuring Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark.

In the comics, Stark has created around 93 suits, but in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he created a total of 19 suits for himself. It started with the iconic Mark I suit seen in Iron Man (2008) and graduated to extremely technologically advanced suits from there.

The genius Tony Stark created some impressive suits over the years and they got better with each new version. The Mark III suit was the first suit to feature the red and golden colorway associated with Iron Man and paved the way for some memorable suits like The Hulkbuster.

Stark's personal MCU journey is reflected in Iron Man's suits, which have been updated, customized, redesigned, equipped with futuristic materials, and more. The Iron Man suits are evidence of his unwavering commitment to honing his technological prowess and his Avenger viewpoint throughout his MCU journey.

What was Iron Man's last suit worn by Tony Stark?

Iron Man made his last appearance in the MCU in Avengers: Endgame.

After a crushing defeat to Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, Stark retreated to a more sedentary life, but he did perfect his Iron Man suit.

It resulted in the Mark LXXXV (85) which used nanotechnology as seen in the previous film. Resembling the classic look of the Iron Man suits in the Steve Ditko comics, Stark's final armor combined the sleekness and nanotechnology of the Mark L with a design that was more sturdy and muscular. The design of Mark LXXXV's hand was inspired by Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet. Not only did it improve upon the earlier features, but it was also strong enough to resist a full-on battle with Thanos and even use the power of all six Infinity Stones.

Is there Vibranium in the Iron Man suit?

Tony Stark created his first suit out of iron, thus earning the moniker Iron Man. However, as he kept on improving the suits, he employed the use of titanium or titanium-gold alloys.

Vibranium is the strongest metal on Earth in the MCU. However, Tony Stark never crafted an Iron Man suit from the metal. Even the most advanced Iron Man suit in the MCU, the Mark 85 was crafted with smart gold-titanium nano-particles.

One of the reasons for not using Vibranium might have been its limited availability. It was only available in Wakanda, where residents were very secretive about their identity and Vibranium reserves. It is also an expensive metal and crafting numerous suits from Vibranium would not have been sustainable for Tony, considering he frequently changed his suits to modify them.

What is Iron Man's strongest suit?

In the MCU, the Mark LXXXV (85) remains the strongest suit ever created by Tony Stark. It was the most durable and resilient armor ever created by him as it was built to withstand attacks from Thanos and Thor's Mjolnir. The fact that it could hold all of the Infinity Stones and even enable Stark to use their combined power was its most remarkable durability achievement.

In the comics, some of his strongest suits remain the Godkiller Mark II armor and the Model 70 Cosmic Iron God Armor.

The evolution of Iron Man's suits over the years showcased Tony Stark's ability to stay prepared for any situation thrown his way. His technological marvels made him one of the most dependable heroes and ultimately the reason why Thanos could be defeated in the last Avengers film.