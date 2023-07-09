Will Iron Man return in Avengers: Secret Wars? Exploring the possibilities of the character's revival

Robert Downey Jr is the man responsible for breathing life into Tony Stark, also known as Iron Man. He is renowned as a billionaire Genius with a vast fortune, and our fascination with him knows no bounds. However, it was a devastating blow to our emotions when Avengers: Endgame presented the tragic demise of Iron Man, shattering our hearts, and fans couldn't hold back their tears.

After Avengers: Endgame, rumors could not stop and reports circulated, leading fans to believe that our beloved actor would reprise his role as Iron Man in Avengers: Secret Wars. Fans wondered if the multiverse concept, where anything was possible, carried a spark of hope for a Robert Downey Jr. comeback.

Unfortunately, the hopes for Robert Downey Jr.'s return to the Marvel Universe as Iron Man are squashed. The next era begins with new actors and villains. Despite much anticipation for his return in Avengers: Secret Wars, fans can no longer savor the dream of seeing their beloved hero in action.

This article delves into the details of the situation and examines why the concept of a multiverse cannot be utilized to see Robert Downey Jr., as Iron Man, in this film.

Robert Downey Jr. will likely not return as Iron Man

The facts are harsh, Iron Man will not be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe anytime soon. (Image via Marvel)

Robert Downey Jr. without a doubt represents and defines what Marvel Cinematic Universe stands for. If we go back and look at Iron Man (2008), where everything began for this incredible superhero universe, it is fascinating how incredibly close we have held his character throughout his journey with MCU.

In a recent interview, Stephen Broussard – VP of Production & Development at Marvel Studios, revealed to IO9 that Downeys' return is no more under consideration. With new MCU phases on hand, their focus lies on handing over the responsibilities to a new generation of heroes.

Understandably, this news has left the fandom divided.

On one side are desperate fans, who really want to see Downeys' iconic portrayal once again and hope he could potentially save the MCU from a slump. They have come up with multiple fan theories floating around online, predicting ways that Tony Stark could return.

Robert Downey Jr.'s return to MCU would undermine his heroic sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame. (Image via Marvel)

On the other side are supporters who firmly believe that Downey should not return. They assert that bringing him back would undermine Tony's heroic sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame.

For them, the multiverse concept of allowing characters to be revived at any given point in time would destroy the value and impact of their sacrifices, creating chaos and confusion in every plot.

In the realm of a multiverse, there remains a glimmer of a chance that we may witness Robert Downey Jr. assuming different roles within the expansive Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It is not unusual for talented actors to embody multiple characters within a single franchise, leaving open the possibility of Downey's return in future projects.

However, Marvel Studios is currently focused on introducing fresh heroes and storylines, continuing to build upon previously established foundations.

What to expect from Avengers: Secret Wars?

Avengers: Secret Wars is an eagerly awaited film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It draws inspiration from the comic book storyline of the same name, which entails the combination of the Marvel Universe with other alternate universes to create Battleworld.

As the film is still under development, information is somewhat limited. Nevertheless, we can make informed assumptions by considering the comic book storyline and our existing knowledge of the MCU.

One thing we can anticipate is an extraordinary crossover event bringing together characters from across the MCU to confront a shared threat.

Tom Holland and Chris Hemsworth are expected to reprise their crucial roles in Avengers: Secret Wars. (Image Via Sportskeeda)

When it comes to determining who will take charge of leading the Avengers in Secret Wars, there are several contenders.

Tom Holland's Spider-Man stands out as a popular theory given his immense popularity in the MCU and his past leadership role among the Avengers in comics. Another potential candidate could be Chris Hemsworth - Thor, who possesses both power and experience as a leader.

Ultimately, we will need to exercise patience and observe what Marvel Studios has planned for us in Avengers: Secret Wars. However, based on what we already know. It is certain to be a monumental event that spans multiple dimensions within the multiverse.

