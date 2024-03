What time do episodes of X-Men'97 come out? Complete release schedule for all timezones explored

The first two episodes of X-Men '97 titled To Me, My X-Men and Mutant Liberation Begins, premiered on March 20, 2024. This animated series picks up from where the X-Men: The Animated Series left off, continuing the adventures of the X-Men team.

The series is notable for its continuation of the storylines and characters from the beloved 90s animated series, bringing back classic voice actors and introducing new ones.

After its premiere, new episodes are slated to be released every Wednesday until May 15, 2024. Additionally, the release time for the first two episodes was 12 AM PT. Notably, all the episodes will be available to watch on Disney+.

Complete release schedule for X-Men '97 season 1

As mentioned before, the first two episodes of the show have already aired. Below is the detailed release schedule for the remaining episodes of the season.

Episode 3: Fire Made Flesh

X-Men ‘97 episode 3, titled Fire Made Flesh, will be released on March 27, 2024, at 12 AM PT. Below is the release schedule for all time zones:

Timezone Release date Release time Eastern Time (ET) Wednesday, March 27, 2024 3:00 AM Central Time (CT) Wednesday, March 27, 2024 2:00 AM Mountain Time (MT) Wednesday, March 27, 2024 1:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) Wednesday, March 27, 2024 7:00 AM Central European Time (CET) Wednesday, March 27, 2024 8:00 AM Eastern European Time (EET) Wednesday, March 27, 2024 9:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) Wednesday, March 27, 2024 12:30 PM China Standard Time (CST) Wednesday, March 27, 2024 3:00 PM Japan Standard Time (JST): Wednesday, March 27, 2024 4:00 PM Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) Wednesday, March 27, 2024 6:00 PM

Episode 4: Motendo / Lifedeath — Part 1

X-Men ‘97 episode 4, titled Motendo / Lifedeath — Part 1, will be released on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at 12 AM PT. Below is the release schedule for all time zones:

Timezone Release date Release time Eastern Time (ET) Wednesday, April 3, 2024 3:00 AM Central Time (CT) Wednesday, April 3, 2024 2:00 AM Mountain Time (MT) Wednesday, April 3, 2024 1:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) Wednesday, April 3, 2024 7:00 AM Central European Time (CET) Wednesday, April 3, 2024 8:00 AM Eastern European Time (EET) Wednesday, April 3, 2024 9:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) Wednesday, April 3, 2024 12:30 PM China Standard Time (CST) Wednesday, April 3, 2024 3:00 PM Japan Standard Time (JST): Wednesday, April 3, 2024 4:00 PM Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) Wednesday, April 3, 2024 6:00 PM

Episode 5: Remember It

X-Men ‘97 episode 5, titled Remember It, will be released on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at 12 AM PT. Below is the release schedule for all time zones:

Timezone Release date Release time Eastern Time (ET) Wednesday, April 10, 2024 3:00 AM Central Time (CT) Wednesday, April 10, 2024 2:00 AM Mountain Time (MT) Wednesday, April 10, 2024 1:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) Wednesday, April 10, 2024 7:00 AM Central European Time (CET) Wednesday, April 10, 2024 8:00 AM Eastern European Time (EET) Wednesday, April 10, 2024 9:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) Wednesday, April 10, 2024 12:30 PM China Standard Time (CST) Wednesday, April 10, 2024 3:00 PM Japan Standard Time (JST): Wednesday, April 10, 2024 4:00 PM Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) Wednesday, April 10, 2024 6:00 PM

X-Men ‘97 Episode 6: Life Death — Part 2

Episode 6, titled Life Death — Part 2, will be released on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at 12 AM PT. Below is the release schedule for all time zones:

Timezone Release date Release time Eastern Time (ET) Wednesday, April 17, 2024 3:00 AM Central Time (CT) Wednesday, April 17, 2024 2:00 AM Mountain Time (MT) Wednesday, April 17, 2024 1:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) Wednesday, April 17, 2024 7:00 AM Central European Time (CET) Wednesday, April 17, 2024 8:00 AM Eastern European Time (EET) Wednesday, April 17, 2024 9:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) Wednesday, April 17, 2024 12:30 PM China Standard Time (CST) Wednesday, April 17, 2024 3:00 PM Japan Standard Time (JST): Wednesday, April 17, 2024 4:00 PM Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) Wednesday, April 17, 2024 6:00 PM

Episode 7: Bright Eyes

Episode 7, titled Bright Eyes, will be released on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at 12 AM PT. Below is the release schedule for all time zones:

Timezone Release date Release time Eastern Time (ET) Wednesday, April 24, 2024 3:00 AM Central Time (CT) Wednesday, April 24, 2024 2:00 AM Mountain Time (MT) Wednesday, April 24, 2024 1:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) Wednesday, April 24, 2024 7:00 AM Central European Time (CET) Wednesday, April 24, 2024 8:00 AM Eastern European Time (EET) Wednesday, April 24, 2024 9:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) Wednesday, April 24, 2024 12:30 PM China Standard Time (CST) Wednesday, April 24, 2024 3:00 PM Japan Standard Time (JST): Wednesday, April 24, 2024 4:00 PM Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) Wednesday, April 24, 2024 6:00 PM

Episode 8: Tolerance Is Extinction — Part 1

Episode 8, titled Tolerance Is Extinction — Part 1, will be released on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at 12 AM PT. Below is the release schedule for all time zones:

Timezone Release date Release time Eastern Time (ET) Wednesday, May 1, 2024 3:00 AM Central Time (CT) Wednesday, May 1, 2024 2:00 AM Mountain Time (MT) Wednesday, May 1, 2024 1:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) Wednesday, May 1, 2024 7:00 AM Central European Time (CET) Wednesday, May 1, 2024 8:00 AM Eastern European Time (EET) Wednesday, May 1, 2024 9:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) Wednesday, May 1, 2024 12:30 PM China Standard Time (CST) Wednesday, May 1, 2024 3:00 PM Japan Standard Time (JST): Wednesday, May 1, 2024 4:00 PM Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) Wednesday, May 1, 2024 6:00 PM

Episode 9: Tolerance Is Extinction — Part 2

Episode 9, titled Tolerance Is Extinction — Part 2, will be released on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at 12 AM PT. Below is the release schedule for all time zones:

Timezone Release date Release time Eastern Time (ET) Wednesday, May 8, 2024 3:00 AM Central Time (CT) Wednesday, May 8, 2024 2:00 AM Mountain Time (MT) Wednesday, May 8, 2024 1:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) Wednesday, May 8, 2024 7:00 AM Central European Time (CET) Wednesday, May 8, 2024 8:00 AM Eastern European Time (EET) Wednesday, May 8, 2024 9:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) Wednesday, May 8, 2024 12:30 PM China Standard Time (CST) Wednesday, May 8, 2024 3:00 PM Japan Standard Time (JST): Wednesday, May 8, 2024 4:00 PM Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) Wednesday, May 8, 2024 6:00 PM

Episode 10: Tolerance Is Extinction — Part 3

Episode 10, titled Tolerance Is Extinction — Part 3, will be released on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at 12 AM PT. Below is the release schedule for all time zones:

Timezone Release date Release time Eastern Time (ET) Wednesday, May 15, 2024 3:00 AM Central Time (CT) Wednesday, May 15, 2024 2:00 AM Mountain Time (MT) Wednesday, May 15, 2024 1:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) Wednesday, May 15, 2024 7:00 AM Central European Time (CET) Wednesday, May 15, 2024 8:00 AM Eastern European Time (EET) Wednesday, May 15, 2024 9:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) Wednesday, May 15, 2024 12:30 PM China Standard Time (CST) Wednesday, May 15, 2024 3:00 PM Japan Standard Time (JST): Wednesday, May 15, 2024 4:00 PM Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) Wednesday, May 15, 2024 6:00 PM

X-Men'97 is now streaming on Disney+.