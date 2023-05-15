Disney+ plans to remove content: What does this mean for Marvel?

Disney+ has recently revealed its plans to trim its content selection to focus on quality, making subscribers curious about what will be removed from the platform. This news has led to some concern among fans, particularly regarding the possible removal of Marvel Studios' shows and films.

During the company's second-quarter earnings report, Disney CFO Christine McCarthy announced that select content would be removed from Disney+, which has led many to speculate whether this is part of a wider strategy for the company.

With Disney's long-standing reputation for producing blockbuster films, it's no surprise that fans are worried about losing access to some of their favorite movies and TV shows, especially those from the popular Marvel franchise.

Disney+ will likely not remove any Marvel content from the platform

Disney's strategy for content removal may impact Marvel's future slate, but it is expected to benefit the MCU in the long run (Image via Disney)

The decision by Disney+ is part of CEO Bob Iger's long-term strategy to benefit the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), as he believes that producing content that is not driving subscription growth is not cost-effective.

It's unlikely that Disney will drop any of the MCU content as MCU Disney+ series are some of the highest-viewed content on the streamer and are a massive contributor to its success. Marvel Studios releases several theatrical films annually, traditionally dominating the box office before becoming available on Disney+.

Skyler M @mychiller also of note: Disney will remove certain content from streaming services also of note: Disney will remove certain content from streaming services https://t.co/sV1FvJ8BON

Moreover, the interconnected universe of the MCU is a significant contributor to the brand's success. The various projects contribute to each other, and this is expected to expand throughout the ongoing Multiverse Saga as non-MCU Marvel projects are incorporated.

Thus, it is unlikely that Disney will remove any other Marvel-branded entertainment ahead of its resurge relevancy.

Bob Iger's initiative and the future of the MCU: How Disney's decision to remove content impacts Marvel's release schedule

Bob Iger's initiative to cut content is expected to benefit the MCU by allowing Disney to focus on quality. However, this decision has already impacted the MCU's release schedule (Image via Sportskeeda)

Disney has announced plans to remove select content from its platform to focus on curating quality content and cutting costs. While it's unlikely that Marvel Studios' shows and films will be affected, producing less content in exchange for higher quality may impact the release schedule of upcoming projects.

Bob Iger's initiative of producing less content in exchange for higher quality has already impacted the MCU's 2023 slate. Only Secret Invasion and Loki season 2 are confirmed to release on Disney+ in 2023, while the release dates for other previously announced shows such as Echo, Ironheart, and Spider-Man: Freshman Year are currently unknown.

Mcu Content @MarvelsContent Disney+ has changed the release dates for all Marvel shows to “COMING SOON” instead of “coming earlier/winter 2023”, etc. Disney+ has changed the release dates for all Marvel shows to “COMING SOON” instead of “coming earlier/winter 2023”, etc. https://t.co/cKFOLg7pcW

However, this "less is more" approach may be just what the brand needs, particularly given the MCU's recent drop in quality and connectivity.

As Disney's plan for its streamer and new MCU announcements, renewals, and greenlights may be revealed during the former's Upfront presentation on Tuesday, May 16, fans eagerly anticipate what the future holds for the beloved franchise.

