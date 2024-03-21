What is the relationship between Rogue and Magneto in X-Men '97? Relationship dynamics explored

The much-awaited X-Men '97 has finally started airing on Disney+ with a two-episode premiere on March 20, bringing back fond memories of the original X-Men: The Animated Series. The beloved characters Jean Grey and Cyclops transport fans to the captivating mutant universe.

Also, the enigmatic portrayal of the bond between Rogue and Magneto sparks curiosity and captivation. They are shown to have a romantic past in the comics version.

In the 2024 series too, there is a subtle hint at their relationship during a brief encounter in Xavier's office where they make physical contact.

X-Men '97 seems to be expanding on the intricate relationships that started in the first animated series, giving viewers a new angle on well-known characters and relationships. The tests of the limits of loyalty and friendship go deeper into the narrative, unraveling mysteries of the mutant world, with Rogue and Magneto's friendship set to play a major role in the story.

Why can Magneto touch Rogue?

Rogue's mutant powers make her absorb the memories, talents, and powers of others leaving them weakened. However, these powers are ineffective in the case of Magneto as seen in X-Men '97 episode 2 when they come in contact with each other.

Rogue's powers have proved to be a bane where the development of her relationship is concerned. Since her mutant powers are too dangerous she cannot feel the touch of each other. But, Magneto and Rogue share an emotional moment at Xavier's office, where they touch each other tenderly.

The touch doesn't affect Magneto as it may have affected any other. That's because Magneto builds a magnetic shield around him, making him immune to Rogue's powers.

Another reason offered by Marvel Comics is that in the 1995 Age of Apocalypse, Rogue absorbed the magnetic powers of Polaris and now that she comes in contact with Magneto, their powers seem to their effects leaving the latter unaffected.

Magneto and Rogue's relationship in X-Men '97

Rogue and Magneto in X-Men '97 (Image via GabrielSkyline@YouTube)

Magneto and Rogu have had a relationship at various times in Marvel Comics, with contentious outcomes. The series seems to be addressing the complex dynamics between Rogue, Magneto, and Gambit, as episode 2 hints at potential tensions brewing among them.

Lenore Zann, the voice behind Rogue, revealed in an interview with Toonado last year that X-Men '97 season 1 would be a wild ride for her character. After Rogue had absorbed the powers of the future Captain Marvel, she had joined the X-Men.

Magneto and Rogue have been seen fighting against each other till Rogue finally becomes a member of X-Men. In Uncanny X-Men #274, Rogue has a brief relationship with Magneto after she loses her powers for a while. However, she later returns to Gambit and they get married.

X-Men '97 season 1 hints at Rogue's past relationship with Magneto making the fans curious to know more. In their short meeting at Xavier's old office, when they come close, Rogue reminds Magneto that she would like to continue keeping it a secret.

Readers of various X-Men books, where Rogue and Magneto were romantically involved, may find this development more nostalgic than viewers of animated Series, where Rogue and Gambit were relatively constantly together.

Watch Beau DeMayo's animated series, X-Men '97 streaming on Disney+ every Wednesday.