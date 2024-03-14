X-Men movies in order: Complete watching guide

With Deadpool & Wolverine scheduled to be released soon, there is no opportune time than now to revisit the X-Men movies and reacquaint oneself with the world of mutants. Although Deadpool was introduced in the comics and the MCU movies much later than the original X-Men characters, he has since carved his own space in the universe.

The X-Men movies were made under the banner of 20th Century Fox between 2000 and 2019. As such, they were not initially part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which was kicked off much later by the Iron Man film in 2008. However, Marvel Studios regained the film rights to the X-Men in 2019, while Disney acquired Fox in a business deal.

Later rebranded as "Marvel Legacy films," the movies were put up on the streaming platform Disney+. With the release of films like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) and The Marvels (2023), the X-Men have now been confirmed to be part of the main MCU timeline, but set in an alternate reality.

X-Men movies in the order of their release

As of March 2024, there are a total of 13 films in the X-Men universe. The release of Deadpool & Wolverine in July this year will mark the 14th film in the X-Men world. The first movie to commence the X-Men franchise was released back in the year 2000, with a stacked cast that included Hugh Jackman, Sir Ian McKellen, Patrick Stewart and Halle Berry, among others.

Here is the watch order of all the films according to their release dates:

X-Men 2000 X2 2003 X-Men: The Last Stand 2006 X-Men Origins: Wolverine 2009 X-Men: First Class 2011 The Wolverine 2013 X-Men: Days of Future Past 2014 Deadpool 2016 X-Men: Apocalypse 2016 Logan 2017 Deadpool 2 2018 X-Men: Dark Phoenix 2019 The New Mutants 2020 Deadpool & Wolverine 2024

The timeline of X-Men movies in the MCU

While the general audience watched the movies as they were released in their respective years, the chronology of the timeline in the movies is not in order. The release order of the films and their timeline in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is not aligned in the correct chronological sequence.

Fans will get a better experience if they watch the movies according to the order of events in the MCU. This will put the storylines and character developments in the correct perspective.

The chronological order would be as follows:

MOVIE Year in MCU timeline X-Men: First Class 1962 X-Men: Days of Future Past 2023/1973 X-Men Origins: Wolverine 1979 X-Men: Apocalypse 1983 X-Men: Dark Phoenix 1992 X-Men 2000 X-2 2003 X-Men: The Last Stand 2006 The Wolverine 2013 Deadpool 2016 Deadpool 2 2018 The New Mutants 2020 Logan 2029 Deadpool & Wolverine 2024

It is important to note that the Deadpool movies and the X-Men movies are set in different universes. Therefore, the inconsistency between the timelines of Logan and the new movie may be inconsequential.

Where to watch all X-Men movies

At the time of writing this article, all the movies in the X-Men franchise along with the Deadpool movies are available to stream on Disney+.

The movies are also available to rent or buy on platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV, and more.

However, fans must wait for the latest Deadpool & Wolverine movie to hit theaters on July 26, 2024, before it will be available to stream on Disney+.

Apart from Deadpool & Wolverine, fans are eagerly waiting for the release of X-Men '97, which is a new animated series featuring characters from the X-Men comics. It is a follow-up to 1992's X-Men: The Animated Series which ran for five seasons until 1997. Clarifying about the revival of the show, Executive Producer Brad Winderbaum stated:

"X-Men '97 is not a reboot of the original series, but literally, a next-day continuation."

Several cast members from the original series have reportedly returned to voice old and new characters in the new show. X-Men '97's first two episodes will premiere on March 20, 2024, on Disney+, with the rest scheduled to release in a weekly format.