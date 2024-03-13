Marvel fires X-Men ‘97 creator just days ahead of the series' release

Marvel has unexpectedly fired Beau DeMayo, the showrunner for X-Men ’97, and has provided no reason behind it. Till early March 2024, the studio was busy with the final wrapping up of the upcoming premiere of the animated Disney+ series. However, in the second week of the month, the company suddenly parted ways with the writer-producer.

Notably, the news of DeMayo receiving a pink slip from the industry giant comes from The Hollywood Reporter. At the time of writing, the cause of the sudden rift between DeMayo and the studio is unknown.

For X-Men ’97, DeMayo completed writing two seasons and was in talks with team members about ideas for a possible third season. The news of his work on X-Men ’97 was welcomed, and the creator dropped information on his social media account about the show's progress.

Marvel abruptly dismisses Beau DeMayo before X-Men ’97 premiere

X-Men ’97 is due for its debut on March 20, 2024. However, as mentioned before, almost a week prior to the event, Marvel sacked the show’s showrunner, Beau DeMayo.

While there are no official comments issued by the company, the information about the exit was given out to the cast and crew of the project. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Mr. DeMayo's email account was deactivated by the company.

X-Men '97 will start streaming on Disney+ on March 20 (Image via Marvel)

However, at the time of writing, there's no response from DeMayo’s representatives regarding the news. This comes in the wake of a Hollywood premiere event for X-Men ’97 on March 13, 2024, which Beau did not attend.

As such, Marvel premieres include all screenwriters involved in some form with the project, including those writers whose pieces have been rewritten by others. This time Beau was conspicuous with his absence, particularly since he had been one of the chief creative members for the show.

Who is Beau DeMayo?

Beau DeMayo is a writer-cum-producer who was hired by Marvel in 2021 and entrusted with three of their projects. Notably, DeMayo was part of the writing team for Moon Knight, a 2022 miniseries belonging to MCU Phase 4. He was also part of the creative team for Blade, a vampire-based story.

DeMayo’s inclusion in the Marvel Studios was welcomed by fans since he portrayed the company’s inclusivity policy. Beau, known to be a gay man representing the Black American community, was expected to bring diversity to his characters.

DeMayo, on the other hand, had given a press statement about connecting to the X-Men characters personally. Being of African origin, and brought up by adoptive white parents along with a Korean-origin sister, Beau spoke about struggles for acceptance in society.

Celebrated by the LGBTQ community, DeMayo used social media to communicate snippets about the X-Men project with fans. His Instagram account has been deleted. However, his previously-deleted Twitter account, due to negative reactions from users about the casting, was recently activated.

As of the time of Beau DeMayo’s exit from Marvel, he has completed writing the first two seasons of X-Men ’97 and has completed part of the work on Blade. While he is replaced by Michael Green, Gene Colan and Stacy Osei-Kuffour in Blade, there is no news about any new showrunner for the future seasons of X-Men ’97.