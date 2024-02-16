X-Men '97 trailer returns with classic mutants: Release date and more revealed 

Marvel Studios has finally unveiled the first trailer for X-Men '97—the reboot of the classic X-Men: The Animated Series. Returning to the small screens for the first time since 1997, the trailer teases the return of the classic mutants and showcases what the upcoming adventure will entail for them.

The trailer for the series features a new Marvel Studios branding too, which will be called Marvel Animation, and this will be the first project to debut under it as well. It has also been confirmed that X-Men '97, featuring mutants such as Cyclops, Wolverine, Beast, Jean Grey, Rogue, Gambit, Storm, and more, will be released on March 20, 2024, exclusively on Disney+.

X-Men '97 to bring back classic mutants

X-Men '97 has been anticipated by fans for years now. One of the highly acclaimed animated shows of the 90s, X-Men: The Animated Series ended on a heartfelt note that saw Professor X pass away as the team finally reunited for another day. The trailer seems to exactly pick up from that point and teases a huge incoming conflict as well.

While not many plot points are revealed here, the ones that are showcased set up a big story. The trailer begins with Charles Xavier, aka Professor X, saying goodbye to his X-Men with the footage showing the finale of the original animated series. From there, viewers are taken to a dark future as the X-Men assemble to fight another day.

Teases of the major X-Men members like Wolverine, Gambit, Storm, and more are shown, with the show also hinting that Jean Grey is pregnant with Cyclops's kid. However, the real major tease comes at the end when Magneto interacts with the X-Men as he finds himself in the X-Mansion.

With the X-Men looking surprised to see him there, Magneto is seen holding Charles Xavier's will. This builds a very interesting conflict as Magneto, one of the X-Men's greatest villains (and occasional friend given his history with Charles), now owns everything that his greatest rival has ever built. This means that the X-Men come under him as well now.

Regardless of how this complicated situation might play out, it can be speculated that the X-Men could have a tough time.

X-Men '97 is a part of Marvel Studios' new animation branding

Years after being revealed, fans will finally get their hands on X-Men '97, which will be introduced as a part of Marvel Studios' all-new branding as well, which is Marvel Animation. Marvel's other projects like Marvel Zombies, Marvel Studios' What If...?, and Spider-Man: Freshman Year are expected to be a part of it too.

Marvel Studios has recently been putting out new branding as the company previously introduced Marvel Studios' Special Presentations, a branding for short films. It also includes projects like Werewolf by Night and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

Back in January, Marvel Studios also released Echo under the Marvel Spotlight banner—a branding that will focus more on mature stories within the MCU.

X-Men '97 premieres on Disney+ on March 20, 2024.