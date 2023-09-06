X-Men '97: Tentative Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything to Know About the Series

Marvel's X-Men '97, an upcoming continuation of the X-Men: The Animated Series (1992–1997), is expected to debut on January 3, 2024, as per official leaks. First green-lit in November 2021, the series was a star attraction at 2023's San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) since it marked the return of one of Marvel's most cherished animated shows. The Disney Plus reboot will be created by Beau DeMayo and produced by Marvel Studios Animation.

X-Men '97 will see the return of iconic pop culture heroes such as Wolverine, Rogue, Storm, and Jean Grey, to name a few. The series will consist of 10 episodes, with season 2 already in the works.

The official synopsis for X-Men '97 teases an intriguing storyline:

“Marvel Studios presents "X-Men ’97" in which the X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before and are forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.”

Social media platforms Reddit and X unveil a January release window for X-Men '97

While the actual release date for X-Men '97 is yet to be revealed, leaks from the X (previously Twitter) account FutureBoyWho2 and Reddit user ID @schrodingersdemet suggest that the show is scheduled to arrive on January 3, 2024.

Fans who want to catch up on the original series may now watch X-Men: The Animated Series on Disney+. The original series drew an average of 23 million viewers per episode at its height, and with the hype around X-Men '97, it's primed to maintain this tradition.

Viewers will once again see the iconic X-Men team in action as revealed at the SDCC Panel

During the "Designing the X-Men: A This Week in Marvel Special Event" panel at 2023's San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios surprised fans with guests working on the upcoming X-Men '97 series.

Executive producer Beau DeMayo, Larry Houston, director and producer of the original X-Men: The Animated Series, and supervising producer Jake Castorena graced the stage and shared their thoughts apropos of the show.

“We just put together kind of an internal thing for the [Marvel and Disney executives], actually giving them a taste of what the show is. And it's weird watching your heroes freak out to something you're doing. The size and scope of something like this and sending a love letter to what Larry and [X-Men: The Animated Series creators Eric and Julia Lewald] did is huge," Beau said.

Larry Houston informed the audience of the 2024 series' upcoming developments, saying,

“You have an entire crew working on this show that are all dedicated fans to the mythology and the lore and legacy of the X-Men. And everyone who's involved really believes in the story and the characters. I think you guys are going to really enjoy it when it comes on the air.”

The snippets from X-Men '97 provided fans with a taste of what's to come. In the first clip, we see the X-Men questioning Dr. Trask, one of the season's key enemies. Cyclops is also seen delivering the iconic line, "To me, my X-Men," and Jean Grey uses Cerebro during the interrogation, hinting at her formidable powers.

SDCC teases big things for the fan-favourite team (Image via Marvel)

Another clip showed the X-Men free-falling from the skies, with Cyclops utilizing his eye blast to halt his descent—a classic move for the character in the comics that fans will be delighted to see in action.

One of the most shocking Comic-Con disclosures was a huge shift in Jean Grey's character. According to rumors, fans might see a pregnant Jean Grey in the series. This unexpected event is likely to have a significant impact on the following season as well as subsequent seasons. It will undoubtedly give her character and her connection with Scott Summers (Cyclops) more depth.

Voice Cast and Creative Team Explored

The fact that many of the original voice actors from X-Men: The Animated Series are back is one of the most thrilling parts about X-Men '97. Favorite characters like Cal Dodd's Wolverine, Chris Potter's Gambit, Catherine Disher's Jean Grey, Adrian Hough's Nightcrawler, Lenore Zann's Rogue, George Buza's Beast, and Alison Sealy-Smith's Storm will reprise their roles.

From the list, the sole exceptions are David Hamblen as Magneto and Norm Spencer as Cyclops, both of whom sadly passed away. Their characters will now be played by Matthew Waterson and Ray Chase, respectively.

New voice actors have also joined the series. The additions include Anniwaa Buachie (Archer), Holly Chou (The Big Sick), JP Karliak (Batman: The Killing Joke), Matthew Waterson (Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia), Ray Chase (Pokémon), A.J. LoCascio (Voltron: Legendary Defender) and Jennifer Hale (Mass Effect).

Nostalgia revamped (Image via Marvel)

X-Men '97 has a large portion of the original creative team from X-Men: The Animated Series, but a new showrunner, Beau DeMayo, who is best known for his work on Moon Knight and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, will act as the head-writer. Jake Castorena (Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) and Chase Conley (Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts) will both serve as the series directors.

Additionally, The Newton Brothers are going to compose the soundtrack, maintaining the classic, nostalgia-evoking theme from the first season.

What lies ahead for the fans?

The panel at SDCC stated that a second season of X-Men: 97 is already in the works, which is excellent news for fans. Furthermore, the series is nearing completion, implying that it may be ready for release sooner than anticipated.

The series promises to deliver an exciting and nostalgic experience (Image via Gamerant)

X-Men '97 promises to deliver an exciting and nostalgic experience for both longtime fans and newcomers to the world of mutants. With a blend of returning favorites and new talent, it's poised to capture the spirit of the original series while exploring new adventures for the iconic X-Men. Fans are eagerly awaiting a trailer, and given the show's advanced stage of completion, it's reasonable to expect one in the coming weeks.

The X-Men are making a spectacular comeback, and fans are ecstatic. Keep checking back for additional news on this much-anticipated series as X-Men '97 continues to stir up interest.