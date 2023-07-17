Is Batman going to be in The Penguin? Explained

The infamous antagonist Penguin, embodied by Colin Farrell, is slated to have his own standalone series following The Batman, intriguingly titled The Penguin. However, it remains uncertain whether Robert Pattinson's rendition of the Caped Crusader will participate in this narrative.

The Batman crafted a potent foundation for a future showdown between the Dark Knight and Penguin. However, the potential for this clash in The Penguin or the anticipated sequel The Batman - Part II remains ambiguous.

The shift from the established DCEU to the James Gunn and Peter Safran-steered DC Universe has heralded an era of unpredictability. Paralleling these primary films and streaming series are numerous non-canon Elseworlds ventures.

One of the major constituents of this new structure is the universe sculpted by director Matt Reeves centered around Bruce Wayne.

Following the unveiling of The Penguin, this universe is set to expand its scope across both cinematic and TV platforms. Though the Penguin did not take center stage in The Batman, Farrell's portrayal of the notorious crime lord has won significant acclaim.

The previously released In-Production Teaser of The Penguin reassures viewers that the series will retain the glossy aesthetics and style of Reeves' blockbuster.

Robert Pattinson's Batman rumored to join The Penguin

From Gotham to The Penguin: Are we witnessing a Batman-Penguin crossover? The buzz explained (Image via Warner Bros)

While the confirmation regarding the appearance of Rober Pattinson's Dark Knight in The Penguin is yet to be made official, the rumor mill is buzzing, driven by comments from Jeff Sneider on The Hot Mic podcast.

The speculation hints at the Caped Crusader, embodied by Pattinson, playing a part in the series, potentially confronting Farrell's Oswald Cobblepot, also known as the Penguin.

Yet, concrete details surrounding this intriguing possibility remain under wraps.

The Penguin has been audaciously marketed as the subsequent chapter in the Matt Reeves' saga, pointing towards its integral role in the overarching narrative.

This assertive positioning underscores the show's anticipated impact on the cinematic storyline, signifying it as far more than a mere supplementary plotline.

Given this perspective, envisioning the evolution of the series without the figure of Bruce Wayne seems increasingly challenging.

Whether Pattinson's Bruce Wayne will make a dramatic appearance or even a subtle cameo remains a matter of speculation, fueling anticipation amongst the audience for the potential crossing of paths between the Penguin and the Caped Crusader.

The potential role of Batman in The Penguin

Gotham's Clash: Analyzing the potential role of the Dark Knight in The Penguin (Image via Warner Bros)

The Penguin is expected to chart Oswald Cobblepot's ascension to the underworld throne, in the immediate fallout of The Batman. This premise provides several opportunities for the Dark Knight to make a credible appearance.

Although the marketing thus far hasn't given us any hints of Pattinson featuring prominently or recurrently, the Caped Crusader would arguably want to intervene in the emerging criminal hegemony.

Considering Batman's prior encounters with Oswald in the 2022 movie, Bruce is already equipped with substantial knowledge about him, his criminal partners, and his appearance. Therefore, the world's greatest detective should have little difficulty tracing him.

DC @DCOfficial Every story has a beginning. The Penguin (working title), a new limited series starring Colin Farrell, is coming to @hbomax . Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell, and Lauren LeFranc to serve as executive producers.

Following Bruce's realization that fear isn't the only weapon against crime, he could adopt a civilian role to thwart Penguin's rise. As a prominent figure in Gotham and the head of Wayne Enterprises, Bruce may utilize socio-economic measures to combat crime, revealing an unexplored dimension of his heroism on-screen.

Regardless, The Penguin promises to deliver a hard-hitting crime drama that can hold its own even without the superheroes' active participation. Only time will reveal if Bruce Wayne can counter the escalating crime syndicate in The Penguin.