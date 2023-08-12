The Marvels to see a new and upgraded Nick Fury after the events of Secret Invasion

Nick Fury is undoubtedly one of the most iconic characters in the MCU. With the highly anticipated film The Marvels on its way, fans can expect to see Fury return, but this time with a twist. He's expected to be more formidable and vibrant throughout the movie.

The events of the Secret Invasion have left a mark on him, transforming him into a force more fierce than ever before. In Secret Invasion, Fury was thrust into a reality where shape-shifting extraterrestrial beings known as Skrulls had infiltrated every echelon of human society. He suffered treachery from those closest to him. These experiences have left Fury unsettled and disillusioned.

The ordeal of the Secret Invasion has also granted Fury newfound power. He has gained an understanding of deceit and betrayal while learning how to combat adversaries capable of altering their physical appearance at will. This knowledge positions him as an asset to the team in The Marvels.

Evolution of Nick Fury: Anticipating a transformed character in The Marvels after Secret Invasion

After the Secret Invasion saga and all the shocking revelations surrounding Nick Fury, the director of the Secret Invasion, Ali Selim, believes that fans will see a new version of Fury in the upcoming movie The Marvels. The movie is scheduled to release on November 10, 2023.

During a discussion with Marvel about the complexities of Secret Invasion, Ali Selim highlighted that the upcoming sequel to Captain Marvel will reveal a different side of Fury's personality, taking into account how his character has evolved throughout the miniseries.

Selim emphasized,

"I thought that was very important for him to come to that point where he understands where he is in the world now and what he needs to be to continue to be the new Nick Fury and to send him off a little sense of: 'I've reconciled that. Now I can do stronger and greater things.'"

Portrayed by Samuel L. Jackson, Fury revealed previously hidden aspects of his personality and personal life during the Secret Invasion story arc. The series primarily explored Fury’s leadership process and his challenging journey to find his place in the world with the Skrulls. He bravely faced the radicalized Skrull invasion on Earth orchestrated by Gravik, which showed his true potential to fight against evil.

It is evident from the trailer for The Marvels that Nick Fury holds a supreme position in the film, especially within the dynamic of their superhuman team. It gives us a glimpse of Fury fighting alongside Ms Marvel. The Marvels film takes a look at the powers of Carol, Kamala Khan, and Monica Rambeau, superpowered entities who collaborate with Fury in the enigmatic expanse of deep space.

What is the importance of Nick Fury in MCU?

Nick Fury holds a significant place within the Marvel Cinematic Universe as one of its most crucial characters. Serving as the director of S.H.I.E.L.D., the world's leading intelligence agency, he plays a pivotal role in bringing together the Avengers, a team of extraordinary superheroes responsible for saving our world on numerous occasions.

Since Fury's 2008 debut in Iron Man, he has played a vital role in various Marvel storylines. Fury acted as a force, binding and uniting the Avengers while ensuring their perpetual preparedness to confront impending threats. He epitomizes heroism and will continue to play a significant role in shaping the MCU's future for years to come.

Throughout monumental events within the MCU, Fury has played an instrumental part. It was he who fostered the alliance between Tony Stark and Steve Rogers in Iron Man 2. Additionally, he has also recruited Thor, Bruce Banner, and Natasha Romanoff into the ranks of the Avengers during The Avengers formation.

The new stronger and greater Nick Fury will be seen in The Marvels on November 10, 2023.