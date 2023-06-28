Nick Fury hasn’t been an MCU regular since Avengers: Age of Ultron, as he sat out almost the entirety Phase 3 and Phase 4. But Secret Invasion will change that, as he has finally returned to Earth to tackle a Skrull invasion. After this, he will also play a key supporting role in The Marvels.

But in his absence, an evil Nick Fury seems to have found prominence. Throughout Phase 4, we saw Val playing the kind of role that Fury played in Phases 1 and 2. She will continue to do so in Phase 5 as well. But with the return of Nick Fury to Earth, fans could get to see a face-off between the original and the new “Anti-Fury.”

Samuel L. Jackson talks about evil Nick Fury in MCU

Nick Fury and Val (Image via Marvel)

In an interview with TheWrap, Samuel L. Jackson was finally asked about Julia Dreyfus’ Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, aka Val. He didn’t have a lot of things to share about her character, but his comments may have teased a Nick Fury vs. Val match-up coming our way.

The MCU veteran said:

"I don't want to talk about that but I've talked to her about it already because she did a film with my wife that's coming out very soon. She was sitting right behind me at the Oscars. So she kept poking me, saying, 'we're gonna fight, we're gonna fight.' So, I guess she already knows something I don't know. But she's just starting something anyway."

While it is possible that Dreyfus may have been teasing Jackson about a face-off in the MCU, it’s also likely that the fight could really happen somewhere down the line.

Will Fury vs. Val happen? (Image via Marvel)

Now, a fight doesn’t mean an actual fistfight between these two oldies. Val is about to assemble the Thunderbolts - a team that consists of several Avengers counterparts. Meanwhile, Fury, who assembled the OG Avengers, could go on to form the New Avengers since he is supposed to survive the events of Secret Invasion and appear in The Marvels.

So down the line, Fury’s New Avengers team could take on Val’s Thunderbolts in a Captain America: Civil War-style event. This way, the MCU could give us the “Justice League vs. Suicide Squad” battle that DC could never deliver upon. Another way Val and Fury could face off is through Secret Invasion season 2.

Val could be a Skrull in the MCU

Is Val a Skrull? (Image via Marvel)

The goal of Gravik’s Skrull invasion is to turn Earth into a home for Skrulls. But for that, Skrulls need to be present in important positions on the planet. One such position is currently held by Val as she became the director of the CIA in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. So, she could turn out to be a Skrull as well.

Currently, she isn’t reported to play a role in Secret Invasion. But she could get a cameo towards the end where she is revealed as a Skrull. It would be a great setup for season 2. In the comics, she was replaced by a Skrull imposter. So, it is possible that the MCU will follow her comic book run.

As mentioned above, she will be playing a Nick Fury-like role to assemble the Thunderbolts team after Secret Invasion. So, all her actions in the movie could be to carry on the Skrull invasion arc and set up its second season, where she becomes the main villain and battles Nick Fury. She might as well turn out to be the infamous Skrull Queen Veranke from the comics.

