Marvel's What If...? Season 2 release date, cast, and everything we know so far

The much-awaited What If...? season 2 trailer has been released by Marvel Studios and it shows fans that there is a lot to be excited about in the upcoming animated series' second installment. The show will premiere on December 22, 2023, right in time for the holidays, for Multiverse enthusiasts.

August 2021 marked the premiere of Marvel Studios' inaugural animation series, What If...? The program explores the virtually endless possibilities found in the multiverse's different histories. it seems What If...? season 2 will march on with the torch that the first season lit in the hearts of fans worldwide, who were eager to know the answer to the big question.

What If...? Season 2 release date and where to watch

The Watcher, voiced by the charming Jeffery Wright is back to narrate more multiversal stories thanks to season 2 of What if...? the spin-off show based on the comic series of the same name which debuted in 1977.

His reappearance and What if...? season 2 was announced via a Marvel Studios post on X (formerly Twitter) along with a trailer for the series as a part of the holiday entertainment from MCU. After much anticipation, more What Ifs will be revealed before the end of the year.

Through What If...? Season 2, Marvel is delving back into the universe of endless possibilities. The second installment of the animated program will debut on Disney+ on Friday, December 22, and broadcast new episodes every day for nine days, until the season finale, which will air on, December 30 one day before New Year's Eve.

The series’ upcoming season will only be available on Disney+ for fans to enjoy. As of yet, the show cannot be aired on any other platform due to the rights of the show being with Disney.

It will be available worldwide on the platform as it airs on December 22. With only one click, the Disney+ website provides all the necessary information about the membership options that are available to viewers.

Meet the Cast of Marvel's What If...? Season 2

Among the main cast members returning for Season 2 are Captain Carter (voiced by Hayley Atwell), Black Widow (Lake Bell), Captain America (Josh Keaton), and The Watcher (Jeffrey Wright).

Cate Blanchett's casting as Hela is the only new actor revealed as of now for What If…? Season 2 as reported by the Laughing Place at LightBox Expo. Along with head writer A.C. Bradley, Bryan Andrews will return to direct Season 2, and the two are listed as executive producers of the show.

The Scarlet Witch, Abomination, Ghost, the Red Guardian, Yelena Belova, Kate Bishop, Kamala Khan, Jimmy Woo, Death Dealer, Katy (from Shang Chi), and Shang-Chi himself are among the fresh additions who have been confirmed to make an appearance in Season 2. It's unknown as of now who will voice these characters.

There is an elite ensemble of characters in the upcoming season, who could be voiced by their MCU counterparts like Simu Liu for Shang-chi and Florence Pugh for Yelena.

What if...? Season 2 may offer these well-known stars a chance to shine again and perhaps even a few lines for nostalgia's sake. Mick Wingert as Tony Stark/Iron Man and Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster could also reprise their roles.

The storyline possibilities are endless in What If...? Season 2

No, the Season 2 narrative is still being kept under wraps, but what we do know is What If...? Season 2 would consist of nine 30-minute episodes as revealed by executive producer Brad Winderbaum.

But we can gather the bits and pieces laid out by head writer A.C Bradley and director Bryan Andrews throughout multiple interviews teasing What if…? Season 2. We can also speculate a lot more based on the new trailer and seemingly the leaked titles for the upcoming installment of the alternate reality exploring series.

For instance, Andrews hinted at a 1988 version of The Avengers in an interview at LightBox Expo, saying it would be interesting to see who would be on that squad. He also has stated that the season 2 opener will pick up exactly where the Season 1 conclusion left off. He also revealed that the show is also set to feature an episode with Cate Blanchett's Hela.

Bradley told Entertainment Weekly that the joy of What If...? is that it allows the creative team to explore the endless multiverse. He goes on to say that he is eager to introduce new worlds and heroes and that he wants to play around with all of these characters.

We do know that one episode from Season 1 that shows Gamora prior to her joining the Guardians of the Multiverse will undoubtedly be included in Season 2. The leaked title for What if…? season 2 episode 1 “What if Gamora killed Thanos?” could be the one that explores this narrative. Bradley added more information, saying,

“ It's going to happen in the second season. Thus, you ultimately get to witness how everything came to be for them.”

Lastly, Kahhori, an intriguing MCU original superhero whose voice actor has not yet been revealed, will make her debut in What If...? season 2. Kahhori is a completely new and unique character for the MCU; she has no connection to Marvel Comics in any way.

What if the Tesseract fell to the earth Earth and settled in the independent Haudenosaunee Confederacy prior to the colonization of America will be the storyline of one of What If...? season 2 episodes.

As revealed by Marvel, A lake will become a portal to the stars thanks to the Tesseract, which will also give Mohawk lady Kahhori some amazing abilities. In order to maintain cultural authenticity, Ryan Little worked with Mohawk Nation members to prepare the episode, which will be presented in their language.

What if...? Season 2 is set to arrive on Disney Plus as a Christmas gift to the fans on December 22, 2023.