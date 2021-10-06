×
Create
Notifications

'What If...?' Season finale: Fans react to the Guardians of the Multiverse

&#039;What If...?&#039; poster (Image via Marvel Studios)
'What If...?' poster (Image via Marvel Studios)
Abhirup Sengupta
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Oct 06, 2021 05:03 PM IST
Feature

Marvel’s What If…? Episode 9 finally brought the season’s finale with an Avengers: Infinity War-style fight over the Infinity Stones. The show has been teasing the end since before its premiere. Marvel made a separate promo clip in collaboration with Hyundai that hinted that the big baddie of the What If…? series will be an ultimate Ultron variant with Infinity Stones.

With the final episode, Marvel likely clipped all related storylines with Infinity Stones in them, finally ending the Infinity Saga's aftermath. The episode begins with Uatu the Watcher enlisting help from known heroes, albeit from different universes.

The episode is full of references, with characters like T’Challa (Star-Lord), Killmonger, Gamora, Black Widow, Captain Carter, Party Thor and Doctor Strange. Furthermore, What If…? Episode 9 does not shy away from showcasing the extreme power of Doctor Strange Supreme.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for What If...? Episode 9 - Season Finale

Here’s how fans reacted to 'What If...?' Episode 9 with the return of T’Challa, Captain Carter and Black Widow

What If Episode 9 had callbacks to previous MCU films and previous episodes of the series. The latest episode showcased an ensemble of heroes and anti-heroes who made callbacks to events in the lives of these characters.

We love you Chadwick Boseman.
Rest in Peace and Power👑❤️ #WhatIf https://t.co/7Hlh2OjYMG
#WhatIf Spoilers
.
.
.
THIS IMAGE MAKES ME SO HAPPY 😭 https://t.co/v44xcCrl0C
#whatif spoilers
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
finally an episode where tony didn’t die LMAOOOOO https://t.co/irGzaAY6dr
WHAT IF EPISODE 9 SPOILERS
#WhatIf
-
-
-
-
-
NAT SINGLE-HANDEDLY DEFEATED LOKI IN 5 SECONDS THAT'S RIGHT https://t.co/1Q9ES3UmxO
WHAT IF EPISODE 9 SPOILERS
#WhatIf
-
-
-
-
-
we were robbed of a longer fight between them https://t.co/hCeKRFShfN
#whatif spoilers
.
.
.
.
doctor strange supreme carried the guardians of the multiverse so hard 💀 https://t.co/7PTNQnt5wq
WHAT IF EPISODE 9 SPOILERS
#WhatIf
-
-
-
-
-
THE RAGNAROK PARALLELS https://t.co/rjAGM1GMnY
WHAT IF EPISODE 9 SPOILERS
#WhatIf
-
-
-
-
-
kilmonger: *betrays his team*
me: https://t.co/OIppjwFxJs
#WhatIf spoiler
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
does it hurt? knowing that the ninth episode of what if...? will be the last performance of chadwick boseman as t'challa? https://t.co/hDMHqhnRgE

Episode 9 opened with Captain Carter going on a mission with Black Widow and the Strike Team to retake the Lemurian Star from under Georges Batroc (aka Batroc the Leaper). Furthermore, the episode also gave a glimpse of Peter Quill accompanying Star-Lord at the end of the episode.

Who voiced whom in Episode 9?

Ponder the question… What has been your favorite moment so far from #WhatIfTell us below and stream the finale tomorrow on #DisneyPlus! 👁👄👁 https://t.co/Nt1aLTho1u

Jeffrey Wright returns as The Watcher to guide viewers through the alternate universe while Michael B. Jordan reprises the role of Killmonger. Meanwhile, Benedict Cumberbatch returns to voice the role of Supreme Doctor Strange.

The voice cast also includes Lake Bell, who voices Natasha Romanoff instead of Scarlett Johansson. Hayley Atwell also returns to the MCU to voice Peggy Carter (aka Captain Carter).

Heartbreakingly, the late Chadwick Boseman voices T’Challa for the last time in the MCU. Other cast members include Chris Hemsworth as Thor (voice), Ross Marquand as Ultron, while Georges St-Pierre (GSP) voices Batroc.

What If... The Watcher Broke His Oath? Discover the answer to the question in the season finale of Marvel Studios' #WhatIf, streaming tomorrow on @DisneyPlus. https://t.co/ffZUHUUsDJ

Also Read

Furthermore, original actors like Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Frank Grillo (Brock Rumlow), Toby Jones (Arnim Zola), Tom Hiddleston (Loki) and Kurt Russell (Ego) return to assume their respective roles.

Meanwhile, voice actors like Mick Wingert and Ozioma Akagha return to voice the roles of Iron Man (Tony Stark) and Shuri, respectively.

Edited by Sabine Algur
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी