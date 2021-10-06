'What If...?' Season finale: Fans react to the Guardians of the Multiverse

Marvel’s What If…? Episode 9 finally brought the season’s finale with an Avengers: Infinity War-style fight over the Infinity Stones. The show has been teasing the end since before its premiere. Marvel made a separate promo clip in collaboration with Hyundai that hinted that the big baddie of the What If…? series will be an ultimate Ultron variant with Infinity Stones.

With the final episode, Marvel likely clipped all related storylines with Infinity Stones in them, finally ending the Infinity Saga's aftermath. The episode begins with Uatu the Watcher enlisting help from known heroes, albeit from different universes.

The episode is full of references, with characters like T’Challa (Star-Lord), Killmonger, Gamora, Black Widow, Captain Carter, Party Thor and Doctor Strange. Furthermore, What If…? Episode 9 does not shy away from showcasing the extreme power of Doctor Strange Supreme.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for What If...? Episode 9 - Season Finale

Here’s how fans reacted to 'What If...?' Episode 9 with the return of T’Challa, Captain Carter and Black Widow

What If Episode 9 had callbacks to previous MCU films and previous episodes of the series. The latest episode showcased an ensemble of heroes and anti-heroes who made callbacks to events in the lives of these characters.

TC @TrandonCrunch

.

.

.

THIS IMAGE MAKES ME SO HAPPY 😭 #WhatIf SpoilersTHIS IMAGE MAKES ME SO HAPPY 😭 #WhatIf Spoilers

.

.

.

THIS IMAGE MAKES ME SO HAPPY 😭 https://t.co/v44xcCrl0C

Doctor idk @bigmonkeong

.

.

.

.

doctor strange supreme carried the guardians of the multiverse so hard 💀 #whatif spoilersdoctor strange supreme carried the guardians of the multiverse so hard 💀 #whatif spoilers

.

.

.

.

doctor strange supreme carried the guardians of the multiverse so hard 💀 https://t.co/7PTNQnt5wq

ًmary 🦖 @thrxloki

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

does it hurt? knowing that the ninth episode of what if...? will be the last performance of chadwick boseman as t'challa? #WhatIf spoilerdoes it hurt? knowing that the ninth episode of what if...? will be the last performance of chadwick boseman as t'challa? #WhatIf spoiler

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

does it hurt? knowing that the ninth episode of what if...? will be the last performance of chadwick boseman as t'challa? https://t.co/hDMHqhnRgE

Episode 9 opened with Captain Carter going on a mission with Black Widow and the Strike Team to retake the Lemurian Star from under Georges Batroc (aka Batroc the Leaper). Furthermore, the episode also gave a glimpse of Peter Quill accompanying Star-Lord at the end of the episode.

Who voiced whom in Episode 9?

Disney+ @disneyplus Ponder the question… What has been your favorite moment so far from #WhatIf Tell us below and stream the finale tomorrow on #DisneyPlus ! 👁👄👁 Ponder the question… What has been your favorite moment so far from #WhatIfTell us below and stream the finale tomorrow on #DisneyPlus! 👁👄👁 https://t.co/Nt1aLTho1u

Jeffrey Wright returns as The Watcher to guide viewers through the alternate universe while Michael B. Jordan reprises the role of Killmonger. Meanwhile, Benedict Cumberbatch returns to voice the role of Supreme Doctor Strange.

The voice cast also includes Lake Bell, who voices Natasha Romanoff instead of Scarlett Johansson. Hayley Atwell also returns to the MCU to voice Peggy Carter (aka Captain Carter).

Heartbreakingly, the late Chadwick Boseman voices T’Challa for the last time in the MCU. Other cast members include Chris Hemsworth as Thor (voice), Ross Marquand as Ultron, while Georges St-Pierre (GSP) voices Batroc.

What If...? @whatifofficial What If... The Watcher Broke His Oath? Discover the answer to the question in the season finale of Marvel Studios' #WhatIf , streaming tomorrow on @DisneyPlus. What If... The Watcher Broke His Oath? Discover the answer to the question in the season finale of Marvel Studios' #WhatIf, streaming tomorrow on @DisneyPlus. https://t.co/ffZUHUUsDJ

Also Read

Furthermore, original actors like Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Frank Grillo (Brock Rumlow), Toby Jones (Arnim Zola), Tom Hiddleston (Loki) and Kurt Russell (Ego) return to assume their respective roles.

Meanwhile, voice actors like Mick Wingert and Ozioma Akagha return to voice the roles of Iron Man (Tony Stark) and Shuri, respectively.

Edited by Sabine Algur