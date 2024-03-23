This Marvel fan theory hints at a significant death in MCU, here’s all to know

A popular Marvel fan theory is doing the rounds which suggests the death of a beloved character in the Universe. The theory circles Bucky Barnes, Steve Rogers' best friend.

The rumors were set ablaze by a few comments which were made by Anthony Mackie who portrays Sam Wilson or Falcon in Marvel's Captain America franchise. While speaking about his association with the upcoming Captain America: Brave New World movie with the RadioTimes, published on March 20, 2024, Mackie seemingly confirmed the death of Stan's character.

The interview is also available on One More Life podcast.

Is Sebastian Stan's character getting killed off in Captain America: Brave New World?

At this point, the rumors surrounding the death of Sebastian Stan's character in Marvel's Captain America: Brave New World happen to be a possibility. The deduction was reached based on a few comments made by Anthony Mackie on the One More Life podcast released on March 21, 2024.

When asked about his association with Marvel the actor said:

"The Falcon and Winter Soldier, I really enjoyed doing that show. I was actually excited to do a second season, just so me and Sebastian can get paid to hang out. Because it's like me, him and Daniel Brühl. It's kind of like the perfect storm of happiness… When they decided to go back to the movies, it is what it is, but I don't have my friends anymore, so it kind of dampens it a little bit. Anything I can do to hang out with Daniel, a dancing Daniel Brühl, makes me very happy."

The comments had got the whole of the internet reeling, who were convinced that Sebastian Stan's character is going to get killed off in the future. However, there were still some who believed that Marvel would not be so ruthless as to kill off a fan-favorite character such as him.

What is Sebastian Stan famous for?

Despite having a lucrative career spanning several years, Sebastian Stan is most famous for his role in the MCU movies. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Stan's character starts as Bucky Barnes, Stever Rogers alias Captain America's, best friend. Soon, he transforms into the anti-hero character, Winter Soldier, who fights off his former friend in Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

How did the Winter Soldier get back his memories?

After being under the spell of Hydra all through Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes slowly started to remember things from his past. This happened mostly as a result of his interactions with Chris Evan's Steve Rogers while they were fighting each other.

Barnes was repeatedly tested by Hydra members and other opponents even though he was gradually regaining his memory. Nonetheless, Shuri from Black Panther defied all expectations by using Ayo's assistance to restore all of his memories and bring him back to life.

When does Marvel's Captain America: Brave New World release?

The tentative date set for the release of Captain America: Brave New World in the United States is February 14, 2025. The movie will be released as part of phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The movie will also be the fourth in the series of movies released under the name of Captain America.

Who is in the cast of Captain America: Brave New World?

Among those verified to be a part of Captain America: Brave New World are:

Anthony Mackie who plays Sam Wilson a.k.a. Captain America

Danny Ramirez who plays Joaquin Torres a.k.a. Falcon

Harrison Ford plays Thaddeus Ross a.k.a. Thunderbolt

Liv Tyler plays Betty Ross

Carl Lumbly plays Isaiah Bradley

Shira Haas plays Sabra

Tim Blake Nelson plays Samuel Sterns

All episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are currently streaming on Disney +.